5 times WWE Superstars walked out of the company but later returned

Recently, WWE has seen some big names walk out of the company, with names such as Sasha Banks, Naomi, and (reportedly) Brock Lesnar. Brock's reported walk-out came just hours after Vince McMahon announced via Twitter that he was retiring from the company, so far as to say, "If he goes, then I go," referring to Vince.

Banks and Naomi, on the other hand, were reportedly very upset at the creative decisions revolving around the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. According to reports, they walked into John Laurinaitis' office, dropped the titles on his desk, walked out, and haven't returned since.

Many superstars in WWE history have walked out and are yet to return to the company, including CM Punk, Neville, and Toni Storm.

However, some wrestlers have walked out of the company just to return some time later, so let's take a look at 5 times WWE superstars walked out, but later returned.

#5 Sasha Banks leaves after losing tag team titles

This year wasn't the first time Sasha Banks has walked out of WWE. After Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35, reports stated that both Banks and Bayley were very upset, going as far as to say that they threw a temper tantrum at the hotel.

However, The Boss herself later denied the temper tantrum claims but did confirm that she had left the company due to being burnt out with the WWE schedule to take care of her mental health.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Banks stated: "For so long, I was playing Sasha Banks and I forgot who Mercedes was," further stating that she had asked Vince McMahon for her release, but was ultimately denied. Banks returned to the company during the summer of 2019 and eventually reclaimed the tag titles, alongside Bayley.

#4 Jeff Jarrett and The Roadie both leave WWE

Jeff Jarrett held the Intercontinental Championship 6 times in his career

Jeff Jarrett has left WWE many times in his storied career, but the very first time came in 1995. Double J was the Intercontinental Champion and was partnered with The Roadie (Road Dogg). Jarrett unsuccessfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Shawn Michaels at In Your House 2: The Lumberjacks.

After the match, Jarrett and The Roadie were supposed to break up, with The Roadie claiming it was him who sang Jarrett's famous song "With My Baby Tonight". Jarrett felt the break-up was premature, and the two left the company after the show.

Both men joined the United States Wrestling Association, but Jarrett would return to the company just 5 months later. Meanwhile, The Roadie returned later in 1996, and the break-up story of what was supposed to happen, took place between the two.

#3 Jerry Lawler stands with his wife

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler

In 1999, Jerry "The King" Lawler got his then-partner Stacy "The Kat" Carter a job with WWE as an assistant to Debra, and eventually as the manager for Chyna. However, in February 2001, The Kat was released from WWE right in the middle of a storyline involving Carter and Right to Censor.

Many different stories have emerged as to why Carter was released from her contract. But Jim Ross stated that it was because the writers deemed Carter to be "too hard to work with." Lawler, in support of his then-wife, decided to leave the company.

For the 9 months that he was away from the company, Lawler made appearances on the independent circuit in Australia and the United States. Unfornutantely, during that time, he and Carter ended their marriage, and "The King" returned to the company in November 2001.

#2 Shawn Michaels walks out before he "lost his smile"

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart had one of the biggest rivalries in wrestling history

One of the biggest rivalries in wrestling history was that of Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. In 1997, a real-life conflict between "The Heartbreak Kid" and "The Hitman" caused HBK to walk out of the company.

Both Michaels and Hart would go on television and make real remarks about the other that went over fans heads. Before the taping of Raw is War in '97, Michaels and Hart got into a real backstage fight, which stemmed from Michaels' "Sunny Days" comment, which had an implication on Hart’s affair with Tammy Sytch.

Michaels and Stone Cold were tag team champions at the time, and HBK leaving caused the company to vacate the titles. Michaels returned to the company that summer in July, but the problems between him and Bret Hart still remained.

#1 Stone Cold takes his ball and goes home

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest names in wrestling history, but his time in WWE wasn't always the best for the "Texas Rattlesnake". For months, WWE and Stone Cold were at odds due to a number of reasons, mainly due to Austin's feud with the New World Order and WrestleMania 18 match against Scott Hall.

Vince McMahon stated that Austin's no-show at Raw after WrestleMania 18 upset the fans, but The Rattlesnake returned the following week. He then appeared on Byte This!, and had some not-so-great things to say about the company. Austin then found out he would be losing to Brock Lesnar in a King of the Ring qualifying match, and that was the straw that broke the camel's back.

The company didn't stay quiet on the matter though, as The Rock, Jim Ross, and Vince himself all commented on live television about Austin's decision to walk out of the company. Vince and Austin met in late 2002, and Austin returned to the company in 2003, and it was later said that Vince McMahon fined him $650,000, but the two settled on $250,000.

