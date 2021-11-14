"I didn't dream that I would be going back to the WWF so quickly" – Jeff Jarrett on his first return to WWE

Jeff Jarrett opened up about his initial return to WWE in 1997 after spending a year in WCW.

During an interview with It's My Wrestling Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his short stint in WCW, revealing he didn't think he was going to return to WWE so soon after joining the defunct promotion:

"I originally signed with the WWE in '93 on a 3 year deal and then that came to the end. My point of contact was Eric (Bischoff) and I think we both agreed look – he had Hogan, Savage, Hall, Nash. I mean, there had just been a massive amount of new signings. I mean there were others as well, and then there were renegotiations so you know, from the place that I was coming from I thought it was best for me."

"When I signed the deal, I know that I was, like, let's do it one year see how it is and I'd love to get a nice bump, a nice raise. That's what we're in this industry for is to keep going up in salary and so that's what my goal was. I didn't dream that I would be going back to the WWF so quickly at that time, but that's how it worked out."

After returning to WWE in 1997, Jeff Jarrett departed two years later in 1999. Jarrett's last match at the time was at that year's No Mercy pay-per-view, where he dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Chyna. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Jeff Jarret comments on the recent WWE talent cuts

WWE released numerous superstars from their contracts not long ago, including Eva Marie, Ember Moon, and Karrion Kross. The news of the releases came as a shock to fans and other wrestlers in the industry.

Jeff Jarrett, who co-founded IMPACT Wrestling in 2002, shared his thoughts on the matter:

"The independent promotions are going to benefit from this and I think they have the opportunity that they've never ever had. When we started TNA in 2002...there wasn't a lot of talent quote, unquote, on the market. But as time has gone along... the opportunity for independent promotions today has never been this great."

After his second return to WWE, Jeff Jarrett was hired as a backstage producer and, later, a member of the creative team before he left in January this year.

