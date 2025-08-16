5 Times WWE Superstars Were Attacked By Fans Outside The Ring

Professional wrestling is an art, and WWE Superstars have as good as mastered that art. The athletes have created a bond with fans, often referred to as the WWE Universe.However, sometimes these same fans tend to cross the line. While some individuals continue to spew hate on social media, others make their feelings known by physically attacking the superstars.Recently, WWE star Tiffany Stratton disclosed the one time she was brutally attacked by an individual as part of a road rage incident. With that being said, in this article, we look at five times superstars were attacked by fans outside the ring:#5. Bret Hart was attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame 2019We start our list with an incident that didn't exactly take place outside the ring, but still counts. At the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2019, Bret Hart accepted an HoF induction on behalf of his tag team with Jim Neidhart, who had passed away in 2018.Hart was in the ring delivering a speech, while being accompanied by Neidhart's daughter and WWE Superstar, Natalya. What happened next was truly terrifying as Hart was tackled by a fan who made his way into the ring.You can check out the shocking incident in the tweet below:#4. Tiffany Stratton details scary road rage incidentDuring a recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Tiffany Stratton detailed a scary incident that she had never mentioned publicly before.Speaking on the podcast, Stratton detailed a road rage incident where a guy stomped on her face and left her with permanent nerve damage. At the time, the current WWE Women's Champion was in NXT.#3. Paul Bearer tackled by a female fanIn 1997, Paul Bearer was involved in a storyline with The Undertaker after betraying The Phenom. On an episode of Monday Night RAW, The Dead Man's now-former manager was walking down to the ring when a female fan jumped over the barricade and tackled Bearer in an attempt to take him down.The fan eventually managed to take Bearer down, as a member of the WWE crew finally stepped in and intervened. The former manager was soon back on his feet and joined Vince McMahon in the ring for a promo.#2. Chris Jericho was jumped by a fan in the early 2000sChris Jericho has gotten involved in issues with fans outside the ring on more than one occasion. In the early 2000s, the multi-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was making his way down to the squared circle when a fan decided to jump him right outside the ring. Jericho threw a punch before the camera cut to The Undertaker's entrance. Security was quick to react, before things could escalate further.#1. Seth Rollins tackled on Monday Night RAWIn 2021, Seth Rollins was tackled live on Monday Night RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Rollins was making his exit following a segment with Finn Balor, where the former got the upper hand on The Prince and laid him out with a Stomp.Moments later, the fan was seen charging at Rollins, who was heading to the top of the ramp. He tackled him to the ground before the referees intervened. The Visionary was able to walk away on his own, and it was later revealed that the fan was arrested for his attemptted assault.