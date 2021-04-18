5 times WWE took a shot at AEW

AEW arrived in the professional wrestling world in 2019 and changed everything for WWE. For the first time in years, WWE had to contend with competition from another wrestling promotion.

Since their arrival, AEW has established itself as an alternative option for fans and wrestlers. Wrestlers, released from WWE more often than not, find themselves heading to Jacksonville to sign contracts with AEW.

Given the change in scenario, AEW has not shied away from taking shots at WWE during their programs. However, it has not been possible for WWE to ignore AEW completely as well. Instead, they have been taking shots at their competition too.

For more than two years now, WWE has made it a habit to mock AEW anytime they provide the opportunity. Be it WWE, or be it the individual superstars from the company, there has been a substantial amount of mockery aimed at the competition.

In this article, let's take a look at five times WWE took a shot at AEW.

#5 WWE Chairman Vince McMahon talks about "Blood and Guts"

#VinceMcMahon during the #wwe stock holders teleconference today had this to say about the PG era.

“We're going to be a bit edgier, but will remain in the PG environment. We're not going back to the Attitude Era, blood and guts, something you might see with a new competitor.” pic.twitter.com/Ier1vZpRaS — pwguru (@pwguru65) July 25, 2019

When AEW first started to showcase their product, it was extremely different from the wrestling program that Vince McMahon hosted on his shows. Matches were hard-hitting and saw wrestlers bleeding on screen, something that was no longer encouraged in WWE since the PG Era.

The matches were violent, and compared to WWE's product, were gruesome at points.

While some fans were happy about this, Vince McMahon was not open to revisiting that bygone era of wrestling in WWE. During a second-quarter investor conference call, Vince McMahon was asked if his company would change the way it was presented to match AEW.

The chairman took a shot at AEW, saying that his company would not go back to "blood and guts". He referenced them, saying that fans may find that sort of programming in a competitor.

