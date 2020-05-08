5 Times WWE tricked you into thinking Roman Reigns was winning a match

Roman Reigns hasn't won every battle you thought he would

Roman Reigns, according to many WWE fans, is the Superstar who is handpicked to steer WWE on for the years to come. WWE has tried to push Roman Reigns to the top but not many members of the WWE Universe have taken kindly to this decision. The fans have made it loud and clear with their consistent booing that they don't see The Big Dog as the poster boy of the WWE.

The company has fought long and hard to get its fans on the same page, but something just doesn't click. The fans have been adamant about not accepting Roman Reigns in the same light as the company does.

WWE may still pursue pushing Roman Reigns over with the fans but it has also used him to trick its fans into thinking that he would come out of a match the winner because it was too obvious.

When the dust settles and you see Reigns' opponent's hands raised by the referee, you are surprised and may even complement WWE for it pulling a fast one over you. Here we look at five such moments:

#5 Royal Rumble 2017: Roman Reigns loses twice in one night

Roman Reigns would want this night to be forgotten

Going into the 2017 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns was feuding with Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship. At Roadblock in late 2016, Roman Reigns lost a match for the same Championship to Owens when Chris Jericho interfered and attacked Owens. The following night, Jericho revealed that he attacked Owens so that he could retain the Title against Reigns.

The next night, the then-GM of RAW, Mick Foley, made amends by awarding Reigns a rematch at the Royal Rumble PPV. During the build to the PPV, Foley also announced that the match would be a no DQ match with Jericho suspended in a shark cage above the ring.

We all knew that a cage wasn't going to stop the Ayatollah Of Rocknrolla from making his presence felt. He handed Owens a pair of brass knuckles, which Owens used after a frog splash on Roman Reigns through a table. After being put through a table, hit with brass knuckles and a stunner, The Big Dog didn't budge and was on the verge of putting Owens away when Braun Strowman came in and chokeslammed Reigns through the announce table. Owens quickly capitalized and pinned Reigns for the win.

Later in the night, Roman Reigns entered the Royal Rumble match as the final entrant. After eliminating four Superstars, Reigns was left in the ring with only Randy Orton in his way. Fans across the globe could feel the PPV closing with Roman Reigns pointing at the WrestleMania sign but Orton eliminated Reigns to book a shot at the WWE Title at WrestleMania 33