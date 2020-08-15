5 times WWE used a Superstar's real-life issues in a storyline

The WWE Universe has witnessed a long string of legendary storylines on WWE TV over the past several decades, featuring some of the biggest Superstars to ever grace the squared circle. A storyline is capable of making or breaking the whole presentation, even before the eventual match is played out in front of the audience.

WWE has always tried to come up with engaging storylines to wow the fans and make them excited for the match that follows. Sometimes, to elicit such a reaction from the fans, WWE tries to use real-life elements in storylines.

In these cases, the storylines feel much more important, but it can also backfire on some occasions. In the following list, we will take a look at 5 times WWE adopted a Superstar's real-life issues in an angle.

#5 Jeff Hardy DUI angle

Jeff Hardy

Back in May, WWE veteran Jeff Hardy was involved in an angle on WWE SmackDown that was dubbed by many fans as being tasteless. The segment saw SmackDown Superstar Elias being on the receiving end of a hit-and-run, whose prime suspect was revealed as Jeff Hardy.

The episode kicked off with a visual of Elias being tended by a bunch of paramedics, while a crashed car lay beside him. Jeff hardy was discovered nearby, in an intoxicated state, following which he was arrested.

Fans of Jeff Hardy who have kept up with his career so far might be aware that the former WWE Champion has had a history of DWI arrests. These real-life controversies have taken a major toll on Hardy's career, and fans wonder where he would be today if it hadn't been for his mistakes.

This wasn't the first time that WWE used Hardy's real-life issues in a storyline. WWE had used Hardy's addiction issues in his feud against CM Punk, back in 2009.