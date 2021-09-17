5 times WWE worked legitimate injuries into storylines

During a superstar's career in WWE, they'll sadly succumb to an injury or two, whether minor or serious. Often, WWE will incorporate these particularly life-changing incidents into storylines. This usually adds another layer of realism to the feud being played out on-screen.

It brings a different dynamic and certainly gets the WWE Universe more invested, that's for sure. Storylines play out very well when there is that element of realism involved.

That being said, let's take a look at five times WWE worked legitimate injuries into storylines, in no particular order.

#5 Edge's neck injury is brought into his WWE storyline with Seth Rollins

Edge made his triumphant return to WWE during the Royal Rumble match in January 2019. The Rated R Superstar was previously forced to retire from professional wrestling due to a severe neck and spinal injury. Miraculously, the former WWE Champion returned and defied the odds.

Of course, what better way to really bring some intensity to a feud by bringing that very injury into the current storyline? That very thing happened with Seth Rollins. In fact, it was a masterstroke by WWE.

When Edge was on the sidelines, he figured in WWE storylines but never got physical. He encountered Rollins in 2014, who was going to deliver a Stomp to him, but, in his own words, didn't pull the trigger.

Fast forward to 2021, and that very moment reignited and set the tone for what was to come. Rollins' focus was on pulling the trigger on Edge's neck to render him retired once again.

At the SummerSlam pay-per-view, Edge got the better of Rollins. During their rematch on Friday Night SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, things went down a little differently.

The Architect managed to deliver his famous Stomp and pick up the win against the Rated R Superstar. Not only that, it appeared to aggrivate Edge's neck and he was ultimately stretchered out of the arena after medical staff rushed to the ring. It left the WWE Universe fearing the worst.

It was the perfect use of Edge's past injuries and opens up so many possibilities. This believable factor is legitimate and provides a platform for another huge comeback for the WWE Hall of Famer.

It couldn't have been perfected any better and it not only has given us an incredible feud, but it has pushed Seth Rollins even further.

