5 Title facts from WWE in 2021

In WWE, titles usually change hands in any given year. It keeps things fresh while giving different performers a chance to hold a Championship.

Since WWE has 10 Championships, those titles should have at least a couple of holders each year. While that may be the case for WWE every year, some instances around particular titles are unique.

WWE likes to bring Goldberg in for title matches. He wrestles twice a year, according to his current contract. That has led to two big title wins for the Legend. However, it also led to a fruitless reign as Champ since he lost the belt each time in his first defense.

2021 has been a mixed bag for WWE in terms of titles. For half of the year, there weren't any fans. That changed in July as fans were allowed back to live events. Some returns, and big title matches, were saved for when the WWE Universe could once again attend events.

Becky Lynch's shock return at SummerSlam was proof of that. How long will she hold on to the SmackDown Women's title? It's anyone's guess. When it comes to other Championship facts in 2021, there are some interesting scenarios.

Here are five title facts from WWE in 2021.

#5. Only one established team on SmackDown is yet to hold the SmackDown Tag Titles in 2021.

SmackDown has five established tag teams on its roster. Those teams are the current Champions, the Usos, as well as the Street Profits, and the Mysterios. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are joined by Alpha Academy to round out the five SmackDown duos.

Of those five teams, four have held the SmackDown Tag Team titles in 2021. The lone team from the list above that hasn't hoisted the titles is Alpha Academy. The Street Profits entered 2021 as the Champions but lost the belts to Ziggler and Roode on January 8th.

The Mysterios won the titles at WrestleMania Backlash in May. The Usos dethroned the Mysterios at Money in the Bank in July. Having only five teams on a brand means that every team will practically have a run as Champions at some point.

Since Alpha Academy is the lone duo to have not won the belts, perhaps that will change in the coming months. The Usos have dominated the SmackDown tag team scene. The two teams even had a stare-down on SmackDown as the Bloodline went to the ring for Reigns' match against Montez Ford.

Apollo Crews has teamed up with Commander Azeez a few times. Shinsuke Nakamura has fought in tag team bouts alongside Rick Boogs. If there's only going to be a handful of teams on the brand, they all shouldn't have won the titles in the same year.

RAW has eight teams, but only four have been RAW Tag Team Champs. One of those teams, the Hurt Business, disbanded. MVP and Bobby Lashley, however, have seen time as a duo. MVP is hurt, but the team still has a title shot against RKBro in their back pocket.

