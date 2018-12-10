×
5 TLC Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know About

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.05K   //    10 Dec 2018, 12:21 IST

Who will replace Bruan Strowman at TLC?
Who will replace Bruan Strowman at TLC?

WWE has a lot of work to do at The TLC pay per view

Unfortunately for the company, they are currently being plagued by countless injuries, storylines that aren't really going anywhere and free falling fan interesting. With that being said, however, TLC is one of their last chances this year to turn things around.

Interestingly enough, however, there are a lot of backstage rumours going around about just how up in the air the pay per view will be, which has left many wondering how exactly things are going to play out. Furthermore, they are wondering what superstars are actually going to show up or even compete and which ones will be left off the show.

ALSO READ: AJ Styles' WWE contract may expire in April

In the end, WWE has to be in a state of panic right now, especially with so much negative going on within the company and fans have a right to know just how lackluster this pay per view might be. In fact, they have the right to know these seven things that could have a huge impact on what happens at TLC.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to tell us what else you think WWE doesn't want their fans to know about The TLC pay per view.

#5 Kurt Angle's status

Will Kurt Angle return and take Braun Strowman's place at TLC?
Will Kurt Angle return and take Braun Strowman's place at TLC?

The Wrestling Observer claims that when Kurt Angle does come back to television, it will be against the Scottish psychopath, Drew McIntyre. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, this means he likely won't be appearing at The TLC pay per view and won't be stepping in for Braun Strowman to take on The Authority

If he does appear at the pay per view, however, it looks like it will be explicitly to get revenge on Drew McIntyre for what he did to him last month. While doing that would make sense and definitely put McIntyre into a high profile feud going forward, it also comes at the expense of the feud Corbin and Angle were supposed to be building towards.

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
