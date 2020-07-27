5 TNA originals who should return to IMPACT Wrestling

Since being founded in 2002 by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett, IMPACT Wrestling have used several tactics to differentiate themselves from their main competitor at the time, WWE. Then known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, TNA utilized multiple unique features to stand out from the crowd and not be seen as "just another professional wrestling company".

A six-sided hexagonal ring, the TNA X-Divison and a roster of wrestlers largely never seen before on the national stage. These unique selling points allowed TNA to capture the viewers' attention and gain significant traction in the mid-2000s.

This roster of wrestlers is often referred to as the "TNA Originals". The TNA Originals were the group of men and women largely responsible for putting TNA Wrestling on the map and competed in TNA during its early, fledgling days as a promotion.

In 2017, TNA would be purchased by Anthem Sports and Entertainment and be fully rebranded as IMPACT Wrestling. However, there is still a desire to see these wrestlers from TNA's past return to the company as TNA Originals and compete with the new, current crop of athletes in IMPACT Wrestling.

The recent Slammiversary pay-per-view saw the return of TNA Originals such as The Motor City Machine Guns and Eric Young to IMPACT Wrestling to much fanfare on social media.

Proving that there is a demand for their return to the company, here are five other TNA Originals who should return to IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 James Storm

The Cowboy is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion

James Storm is truly a TNA Original. 'The Cowboy' would sign with IMPACT Wrestling during its debut year in 2002, initially wrestling his future tag team partner Chris Harris on June 1, 2002. After that match, James Storm would be signed by IMPACT Wrestling and placed in a tag team with Chris Harris and the rest was history.

Competing in successful tag teams such as America's Most Wanted and Beer Money, James Storm would become a record seven-time NWA World Tag Team Champion and a record seven-time TNA World Tag Team Champion. However, James Storm's successes wouldn't be limited to just the tag team division in IMPACT Wrestling. The TNA Original would also hold the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on one occasion, as well as the TNA King of the Mountain Championship on one occasion.

In total, James Storm has held a total of 16 championships in IMPACT Wrestling during two stints with the organization that lasted a combined 15 years. It is difficult to find any TNA Original who has spent a longer amount of time under contract with IMPACT Wrestling and achieved more with the organization than James Storm.

One problem, The Cowboy is currently signed to Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance. His run with the NWA, starting in 2019, has seen James Storm become the NWA National Heavyweight Champion as well as one half of the current NWA World Tag Team Champions with Eli Drake.

However, unlike IMPACT Wrestling, the NWA is not currently running shows or TV tapings of NWA Powerrr due to the pandemic. In addition to this, the NWA has ceased uploading content to their YouTube channel since June 18, 2020.

We have seen names such as Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston, previously under contract with the NWA, appear on AEW programming. Perhaps this could pave the way for James Storm's return to IMPACT Wrestling? The TNA Original would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to an ever-expanding roster.