If there's one WWE Superstar who can't stop outdoing himself, it's Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion has been breaking records left and right since winning the title.

Recently, Gunther's IC title reign crossed the coveted 600-day mark. Furthermore, from the looks of it, he might be walking into WrestleMania 40 as the defending Champion.

Throughout his illustrious reign, the 36-year-old juggernaut has faced a variety of superstars, from well-established names to rising stars. So, it's time the Stamford-based wrestling titan makes yet another newsworthy decision and gets Gunther to defend against a wrestler from TNA.

In addition to being a welcome surprise for fans, such a move would reinforce that WWE's willingness to collaborate with other promotions has never been more vital. Thus, here are five TNA stars who could give the Intercontinental Champion a run for his money.

#5. Former WWE Tag Team Champion, Rhino

Expand Tweet

Professional wrestling fans across the globe had their jaws dropped upon finding out about then-Knockouts World Champion Mickie James being an entrant in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match.

For a wrestler affiliated with a rival promotion to have a decent showing in a WWE match was an unprecedented move, especially considering the company's recent history. Yet, it's worth noting that James, being a former WWE Superstar, helped her put on a solid show.

So, if there are plans in the works to bring another TNA name to the big leagues, and that too against The Ring General himself, it makes sense for them to rope in someone familiar with the game. That is where Rhino could come in.

Not only would The Gore Machine treat Gunther to a hard-hitting scrap, but he would also work like an ideal WWE veteran. Furthermore, bringing in an ECW icon on the Road to WrestleMania, which emanates from Philadelphia, would be a nice touch.

#4. Alex Shelley

Expand Tweet

Despite being a bright student of the WWE system, Triple H loves doing fan service for fans of less renowned promotions. That was evident when he used to run NXT.

In early 2020, The Game left fans awe-struck by roping in Alex Shelley and having him participate in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside his NJPW partner, Kushida.

The duo of Kushida and Shelley named the Time Splitters, didn't make it past the first round. However, Shelley's surprise cameo sent a crystal clear message to WWE Universe: expect the unexpected. Since then, The Motor City Machine Guns star has returned to TNA and even won the World Championship.

So, if any current TNA star were to head to WWE for a one-off match and show the fans what their company is all about, nobody could do a better job than Alex Shelley.

#3. Joe Hendry

Expand Tweet

Getting Joe Hendry to make an appearance on RAW wouldn't be a hassle at all. All the fans have to do is say his name, and he shall appear.

It's a surprise that the Sports Entertainment Giant hasn't scooped up The Prestigious One yet. After all, he perfectly encapsulates the idea of a WWE Superstar. From being decent in the ring and having a solid look to having a melodious gimmick, Hendry has it all.

So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to claim he would win over the crowd in no time. His entrance, where he would mimic The Ring General, would easily be a view magnet on YouTube.

Therefore, it's high time for WWE to take their partnership with TNA to the next level and believe in Joe Hendry.

#2. Eric Young

Expand Tweet

It's next to impossible to make a list of wrestlers who couldn't live up to their full potential in WWE without mentioning Eric Young.

Despite showing promise as the leader of SAnitY in NXT, Young's main-roster stint was abysmal. It wasn't that he didn't get to rack up a considerable number of wins to be deemed a credible superstar. It was the fact that he was barely on TV.

When Triple H took over the creative in 2022, Young quietly rejoined the promotion. Strangely, he never appeared on TV and ultimately considered it best to leave again.

Now, with WWE and TNA on cordial terms, Triple H should do right by Eric Young. He could do that by bringing the Team Canada alum back for one night only and giving him the time to cook up a banger with Gunther.

#1. Josh Alexander

Expand Tweet

If TNA's goal is to send someone who would have a real shot at toppling The Imperium's head, Josh Alexander is the man for the job.

For those unaware, Alexander has been a wrestler to look out for in the IMPACT zone. From being a solid tag-team player and thriving in the heated X-Division to showing promise as a main event-caliber talent, The Walking Weapon has been unstoppable.

While it's hard to imagine a TNA star taking the Intercontinental Championship home, Alexander's involvement would be the most helpful for the fans trying to suspend their disbelief.

Furthermore, who wouldn't want to see a fight between two agile powerhouses? In fact, if given proper time, it could be one of the best TV matches of the year.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE