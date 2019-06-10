5 Top Dean Ambrose promos in WWE

Ambrose was one of the best talkers during his time in WWE

After deciding not to re-sign with the company once his current contract expires, Dean Ambrose officially left WWE at the end of April. Following his departure from WWE, Ambrose has made a huge splash in the wrestling circle. He made a shock appearance at AEW Double or Nothing under his former ring name, Jon Moxley, and proceeded to attack Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega following their match in the main event of what many are calling a historic event.

Ambrose would once again become the talk of the town by appearing on Chris Jericho and Wade Keller's podcast, where he spoke in details about the events leading up to his departure from WWE. He criticized WWE's creative process and talked about how writers would hand him written promos and ask him to deliver them word-for-word. Ambrose has also been critical of Vince McMahon, who he feels has lost the Midas touch that he once had.

Ambrose also spoke about how promos were once his favourite things to do and how it became one of the dreadful things to do during his last run in WWE. But with that being said, Ambrose has delivered some of the most intense promos during his eight-year stint with WWE, whether or not they were scripted or improvised is a debate for another day.

Here are the top five Dean Ambrose Promos in WWE:

#5 The cheerfull Interviewer

Ambrose was a through professional throughout this segment

Although interview shows are increasingly becoming painful to watch with almost nothing except a few cheesy lines (Yes, Alexa Bliss, we're talking about you) and a plethora of cheap plugs being thrown in, the Ambrose Asylum was one of the most entertaining talk shows in recent times. Ambrose's quirky nature and crude sense of humour made these segments highly entertaining.

Prior to their match at Money in The Bank 2016, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were the special guests on The Ambrose Asylum. The segment started with the trio reminiscing about their time together in The Shield. This was followed by Rollins dissing Ambrose and Reigns. Ambrose was his cheerful and jolly self throughout the segment before the very end where he performed a Dirty Deeds on Reigns to end the segment.

Ambrose's knack of being funny and cheerful to serious and calculative in a matter of seconds is something which made him one of the most versatile performers on WWE roster during that period. The ease with which he pulled off the various aspects of his character is something truly astounding.

