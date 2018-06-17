5 Top Main Roster Superstars Who Have Never Won A Championship

It is high time these men get gold around their waists!



In the make-believe world of sports entertainment, Championships and titles might not mean as much as other combat sports, however, every Superstar aspires to call himself Champion and while many are lucky to be handed such opportunities almost right off the bat, others have to work for them for a longer period of time.

Here we look at 5 top Superstars who have yet to win gold on WWE's main roster:

#5 Sami Zayn



Sami Zayn has seen a career resurgence ever since he aligned with Kevin Owens after helping him pick up a win against Shane McMahon in their Hell in a Cell match.

Before his heel turn, Zayn was floundering on the roster and was essentially reduced to an enhancement talent.

It looks like Zayn and Owens have split paths again with Zayn entering a feud with Bobby Lashley as of now.

However, unlike Kevin Owens who has won a multitude of championships since he made his way to the main roster, Zayn has been unable to capture even a single belt in his almost 2-year stint on the main roster.

With his singles career picking up again, we hope Sami Zayn can call himself champion before the end of 2018.

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura



The Artist Shinsuke Nakamura is unarguably the greatest Japanese import to WWE in recent times. His entry into the WWE was extremely hyped and unlike his run in NXT, Nakamura failed to make an impact on the main roster and many started losing faith in him.

A lackluster match with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 34 for the WWE Championship did not help his case either. However, what did make an impact was his heel turn right after his match concluded when he low-blowed AJ Styles.

The feud for the WWE Championship between the two men has been going on since then, and although Nakamura has failed to win the belt till now, he will get another shot at MITB in a last man standing match.