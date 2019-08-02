WWE: 5 top moments from this week’s shows (July 29-31, 2019)

This week was an absolute roller coaster ride for the superstars and the fans

WWE presented a series of roller coaster rides this week on Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT, as they focused completely on building towards SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver. All three brands managed to serve this purpose to near perfection this week, as all attention was on the superstars who would play the biggest parts during the Biggest Party of the Summer.

From Roman Reigns coming under attack from a mysterious assailant, to Seth Rollins getting destroyed by The Beast, and to Natalya applying the Sharpshooter to Becky Lynch and laying down a special stipulation for their SummerSlam battle, there were surely some high points during this week’s shows.

However, some moments topped these and made it to our list of the top 5 moments from this week’s shows on the WWE Network. What were they? Find out below!

#5. New Raw Tag Team Champions

The Revival would have been a great choice as the Raw Tag Team champions had WWE not booked them extremely poorly over the past year. With the arrival of The Usos on Raw, we were certain that the battle for the title would remain between these two teams for most of 2019.

However, a push for the Good Brothers came as soon as they were paired with AJ Styles once again to form The O.C. While the move wasn’t very predictable, it was surely a welcome one as WWE had seemingly forgotten about the two extremely talented men over the past year or so.

Thanks to Styles’ partnership with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the two men managed to shock everyone by taking home the Raw Tag Team Championships so early into their most recent push.

Now that The O.C. holds three top titles of the company, WWE has the services of a top heel stable that was reformed just a few weeks ago.

