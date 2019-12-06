5 top NXT Superstars who should not move to RAW or SmackDown in 2020

These two men can take NXT to the top

There have been recent reports and rumors that some of the top talents in NXT are not interested in joining what is considered to be the ‘main roster’ in WWE for various reasons.

While battling on RAW or SmackDown has its own perks (such as higher salaries and more exposure and fame), NXT provides top Superstars with a lighter schedule.

Many Superstars wait for a call-up to the main roster, and while stars such as Andrade, Seth Rollins, and Charlotte Flair have gotten good bookings on the main roster, other newer talent has suffered.

Keeping that in mind, we take a look at the 5 top NXT Superstars who should remain with the brand throughout 2020 rather than moving to RAW or SmackDown.

#5 Keith Lee

Fans need to wait a little longer to watch this rivalry unfold

'The bigger they are, the harder they fall.'

This is a proverb that can perfectly describe big men such as Braun Strowman or The Great Khali who may have been seen as huge Superstars, but never really managed to make it as big.

Similarly, Keith Lee has walked into NXT and seen his stocks rise significantly after a great Survivor Series week.

While Lee has impressed the WWE Universe, and even Fred Rosser (FKA Darren Young in WWE), with his recent performances, it would not be good if the company pushed him into RAW or SmackDown so soon.

Lee arrived in WWE in 2018 and already has fans hoping that they’ll get to see him on the main roster soon. Instead, the company should refrain from cashing in on his popularity and success and groom him some more so that he can make a real impact when he moves to another brand.

We’ve all seen major Superstars fail once they were rushed to the main event scene on RAW and SmackDown, and Lee should be a success story handled perfectly by WWE.

