5 Top Storylines For Rey Mysterio After WWE Crown Jewel

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 166 // 25 Oct 2018, 01:38 IST

Rey Mysterio is one of the last of a dying breed of old-school professional wrestlers

Following a 3-year hiatus from the WWE, which saw him scale great heights in the indie professional wrestling scene, Rey Mysterio signed a 2-year contract with the WWE as revealed this September. The original Ultimate Underdog has now officially returned to the WWE, competing in his first singles contest on last week's episode of SmackDown Live i.e. SmackDown 1000 – defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in one-on-one action.

While Mysterio is unlikely to wrestle as frequently as he did until a few years back, if his incredible back-and-forth match with Nakamura last week and The Miz this week, are anything to go by; the Lucha legend has more than enough left in the tank to go in the ring for a good 5 years down the line. Being 43 years young, Mysterio is undoubtedly a freak of nature, as the man still moves as though he were a young athlete whom gravity forgot –defying the laws of physics, and soaring through the skies in the Americas as though he were a famished eagle.

Add to that the fact that Mysterio's promo work seems to be on point as always – what with his appearance on Miz TV solidifying his command over the mic – and everything seems to be near-perfect on his end of the deal. That, in turn, brings us to his future in the WWE, which, for now, is contractually-guaranteed to last for a period of two years. Mysterio was one of the marquee Superstars on the SmackDown Live brand back in the day, and despite having faced names such as Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy on multiple occasions in the past; the current crop of the blue brand's Superstars boast names with whom we've always wanted Mysterio to clash.

Today, we are going to be looking at the top storylines WWE could put forth, featuring Rey Mysterio, after the latter's performance at the one-night WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel (November 2nd, 2018) is done with...

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura – Tenacious as a rabid dog

Rey Mysterio defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the former's first singles match back in the WWE

We go with the most obvious storyline WWE could book Rey Mysterio in, moving forward, especially considering how Nakamura was his first singles matchup in WWE since 2014, as well as the fact that Mysterio beat The Artist clean.

Bear in mind friends, Nakamura – being the cunning and deadly villain that he is – has always possessed the tenacity of a rabid dog, and is a heel who neither forgives nor forgets. Following Mysterio's performance in the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel, irrespective of whether he wins or loses, the former WWE Champion may very well find himself as the victim of a sneak attack by none other than Nakamura.

The former NXT Champion laying waste to Mysterio on the SmackDown Live episode after Crown Jewel would serve as the catalyst to a feud between the two – a storyline which has 5-star potential written all over it!

