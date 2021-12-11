5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Big plans for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Nick Khan to replace Vince McMahon in WWE (December 11th, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Jeff Hardy's rough night at a WWE live event and subsequent release from WWE was a major topic of discussion this past week. A new report has revealed the possible reason behind the company letting the star go.

We also have a major spoiler for the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, as a big finish is in the plans for the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The status of Kevin Owens' and Sami Zayn's contracts with the company are also discussed.

#5 Big finish planned for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set to once again defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1. The two previously faced each other at Crown Jewel 2021 earlier this year, where The Tribal Chief managed to retain his title with some help from The Usos.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, Reigns and Lesnar are set to have a multi-match feud, and their match at Day 1 is just one part of it.

“Regarding Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event for Day One, this is scheduled to be a multi-match series and this being one of the matches in the series.” (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Meltzer further reported that their upcoming match will have a "big finish," which will lead to a rematch, possibly in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

''At this point, Reigns vs. Lesnar is scheduled to be a match designed to have a big finish that would leave people wanting a rematch, which at this point would be the WrestleMania main event.'' said Meltzer.

Lesnar and Reigns have a lot of history together, so it's easy to see why the company would potentially want to have them face off at WrestleMania. Keeping all these reports in mind, it seems highly unlikely that Roman Reigns will be dropping the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1.

