5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Veteran quits the company, Top RAW star frustrated with her booking, Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) demand for in-ring return

The biggest free agent in pro-wrestling currently, Bray Wyatt reportedly has a special demand for his in-ring return. A veteran star has left the company, while a top female star has voiced frustration over her current booking and creative direction.

We also have reports on the RAW Women's Championship scene and an update on Rey Mysterio's future after his medical condition.

#5 Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) alleged demand for an in-ring return

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble 3 years ago today, the 1st ever episode of the Firefly Funhouse.



I miss this guy on my TV. 3 years ago today, the 1st ever episode of the Firefly Funhouse.I miss this guy on my TV. https://t.co/62NCRmDnyp

Arguably the most shocking WWE release of last year was that of two-time Universal Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda). As has been the case with many others, fans were expecting to see him jump ship and join AEW as well. However, that hasn't happened yet.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Wyatt's asking price for an in-ring return is "very high," which could be one of the reasons why All Elite Wrestling hasn't signed him yet.

He recently took to Twitter to share a series of cryptic posts and even changed his Twitter handle name to a circle. Everyone is waiting to see what's next for him.

#4 Update on Rey Mysterio after a medical condition

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has been absent from Monday Night RAW for the last couple of weeks due to a medical condition. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio is expected to recover and return soon to face Veer Mahaan on the red brand.

''Other matches being built on television right now are Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel (which feels more like a TV match than a PPV match), Lashley vs. Omos, Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss, Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio (who should be healthy soon as this may happen on TV first like it was planned) and Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan," said Meltzer.

Mahaan has targeted the Mysterios since making his debut on RAW. He faced Dominik Mysterio and defeated him in a dominating fashion. Following the match, he applied his submission hold on Dominik, severely injuring him to the point that he had to be stretched out of the arena.

It'll be interesting to see how Rey Mysterio handles this giant upon his return.

#3 WWE doesn't want to return to the Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch program so soon

Night One of WrestleMania 38 saw Bianca Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women's Champion. Fans were expecting to see Lynch demand a rematch following her loss.

However, WWE took a different approach with on-screen official Sonya Deville attacking Belair and declaring herself the next challenger for the RAW Women's Champion.

According to Dave Meltzer, the possible reason behind booking Deville vs. Belair is that the company doesn't want to return to the Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch rivalry so soon.

It seems highly unlikely that Sonya Deville will dethrone The EST of WWE and the feud will most likely be used to establish her title reign.

#2 Alexa Bliss has voiced frustration over her creative direction

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



A lot more details in the full story up for Fightful Select has learned more about Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE TV, which is said to not to have been originally tied to her wedding as much as a complete lack of creative direction.A lot more details in the full story up for FightfulSelect.com subscribers Fightful Select has learned more about Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE TV, which is said to not to have been originally tied to her wedding as much as a complete lack of creative direction. A lot more details in the full story up for FightfulSelect.com subscribers https://t.co/OaXZcwrjsS

Monday Night RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television for a while, even missing WrestleMania 38. According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there was no substantial creative direction for Bliss on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

The report further added that Bliss voiced frustration with her booking to Vince McMahon as well. There were initially pitches to involve her in the RAW Women's Championship match at The Show of Shows but were shot down.

Little Miss Bliss recently got married to Ryan Cabrera in a dream wedding featuring several current and former WWE stars. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her return and once again enter the title scene.

#1 Kushida has left WWE, backstage details on his future

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida has reportedly quietly left the company. Dave Meltzer further reported that his contract expired and the backstage belief is that he's headed to New Japan Pro Wrestling soon.

“He is done," said Meltzer. "His contract expired. It was not a secret that he wasn’t going to stay. I know in WWE, the belief is that he starts with New Japan in June. That’s what they believe, and it’s probably the case. So, yeah, he signed a three year deal. Kind of wasted three years of his career I think. [The deal was up] this week."

After making name for himself in multiple major promotions, Kushida signed with WWE in 2019, a few days before WrestleMania 35, and started appearing on NXT. During his time on the brand, he won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship once and had a decent run with the title.

