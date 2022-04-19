Reported details on Kushida's WWE exit

Rumors are flying that former NXT Superstar Kushida is on his way back to New Japan Pro Wrestling after his recent exit from WWE. A new report by Dave Meltzer has added fuel to the speculation.

The Japanese star decided to part ways with the company in a bid to achieve success elsewhere. His three-year stint in WWE included one NXT Cruiserweight Championship reign in 2021, but his stock did not elevate much further.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was obvious the former NXT Superstar would not renew his contract. He further reported that those in WWE believe he will return to NJPW in June:

“He is done. His contract expired. It was not a secret that he wasn’t going to stay. I know in WWE, the belief is that he starts with New Japan in June. That’s what they believe, and it’s probably the case. So, yeah, he signed a three year deal. Kind of wasted three years of his career I think. [The deal was up] this week."

Meltzer also described how the brand planned the former Hustle star's exit.

"They advertised the match [against Von Wagner] and then decided that they would just beat him up instead and injure him and that they would have Ikemen Jiro do the match instead. So, yeah, the powerbomb over the suitcases, that was writing him off the show.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Will Ospreay sends heartfelt message to Kushida

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay sent out a heartfelt note to Kushida earlier this month, days before the former WWE Superstar was written off television.

Ospreay faced off against the six-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion at Wrestling Dontaku 2018. Ospreay, who earned the victory in the bout, recently tweeted to note that the Japanese star played a big role in making him the wrestler he is today:

"He taught me so much. Our last time in the ring we had a moment of respect between us. I’ll always have a big spot in my heart for him and making me the wrestler I am today. The best wrestler," - wrote Ospreay.

