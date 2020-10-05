5 Top WWE Superstars and their greatest NXT TakeOver performances

It has been over a decade since WWE NXT came into being. Once dubbed as a developmental brand, NXT steadily grew with each passing year and is now regarded as a major show alongside WWE RAW and SmackDown.

TakeOver is to NXT what WrestleMania is to RAW and SmackDown. We have witnessed 31 TakeOver events to date, and it's incredibly tough to pick one among these as the very best. Almost all the TakeOver events have wowed the fans and have been incredibly successful in execution. In the following list, we will take a look at five top WWE Superstars and their greatest NXT TakeOver performances.

#5 Asuka defeats Ember Moon to retain the NXT Women's title (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)

Asuka

By the time this match came around, Asuka had solidified herself as the greatest competitor in NXT history, courtesy her undefeated streak. On this night, Asuka took on Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III with the coveted belt on the line. The beauty of this bout was the fact that no one had pushed Asuka this far until Ember Moon came along. Moon did her absolute best to defeat Asuka, but The Empress of Tomorrow wasn't someone who could be beaten so easily.

Asuka gave one of the greatest performances of her NXT run and defeated Moon to retain the belt. Unfortunately for Asuka, she broke her collarbone during the match and soon vacated the NXT Women's title. Asuka would go on to make her main roster debut in a matter of months, and the rest is history. Her winning streak was broken by Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, but Asuka has been doing incredibly well for herself ever since then, and is the current RAW Women's Champion.