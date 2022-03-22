5 top WWE Superstars who should form tag teams in 2022

Although it is abundantly clear that WWE prioritizes singles competition over tag team action, the latter division has significantly delivered on a few occasions over the years.

For a long time, WWE has been intermingling the singles division with its tag team counterpart. Superstars from the former float over to the latter and vice versa. However, the first instance is what happens most of the time.

Taking a look at the current roster, it is clear that solo competitors are being sent to the tag team division to sprinkle some star power. The likes of Randy Orton, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and Kevin Owens are all established singles names, but they have found themselves in duos lately.

In this regard, here are five top WWE Superstars who should maybe dip their toes into tag team wrestling in 2022.

#5 On our list of top WWE Superstars who should form a tag team in 2022: Seth Rollins

Rollins would be a key player leading a group.

Seth Rollins did form a tag team with Kevin Owens, but it looks to have disbanded on the road to WrestleMania 38. However, Rollins' character could still reign atop the tag division for a few months.

One of The Visionary's character traits is that he lives to spread delusions across the roster. Like the Monday Night Messiah persona, he could do with some followers. If Rollins is able to recruit a wrestler or two, he might challenge for the tag team titles and wreak havoc in the division.

#4 Charlotte Flair takes a change of scenery

Let's face it - Charlotte Flair is one of the best in the business, but there is no way a wrestler should hover around the main event scene for this long. If you think John Cena or Roman Reigns were gifted too many opportunities, they look like Cesaro compared to Flair.

Should The Queen drop the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, she should seek a change in scenery. The answer might be the tag team division, where she could partner with a fellow heel and become the big fish of the pond.

#3 Finn Balor finds opportunity in teamwork

Balor teaming with anyone is 'Too Sweet.'

Even though Finn Balor is the United States Champion, no one can say he is being booked strongly by WWE. The last few weeks have seen him take beatings and fluke victories, which is not the hallmark of a strong champion.

Balor honing his craft in the tag division would be refreshing. He would be a legitimate championship contender. A return to the main event scene later could always happen with a tag team title on his resume.

#2 Bayley comes back with a vengeance

Bayley's return to WWE is being eagerly anticipated by fans. Everyone is expecting her to insert herself into world title contention straight away and possibly emerge as champion.

While it would be amazing to see her become world champion, she should change the landscape of the tag division before returning to main event status.

The Role Model has already shown that she excels in tag team competition, as evidenced by her critically-acclaimed alliance with Sasha Banks. Her lending some much-needed star power to the division would be good booking from WWE.

#1 Drew McIntyre becomes the best hot tag receiver

We would love to see McIntyre smash some tag teams before returning to the main event

Drew McIntyre's association with Dolph Ziggler upon his main roster re-debut was sensational. As a monster heel, he was the best thing on RAW on a constant basis, with his overwhelming popularity forcing WWE to turn him face.

Currently, however, McIntyre is spinning his wheels in a lackluster feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. While one can argue that a match with Roman Reigns is always on the cards, he can establish his dominance in a different WWE division first.

The Scottish Warrior mixing it up with the likes of The Usos would give him something meaningful to do while also catapulting him into Reigns' territory.

