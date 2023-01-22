5 Top WWE Superstars who could retire in 2023

It's another new year, which means there are several WWE superstars and wrestlers all over the business who might be thinking about hanging up their boots before the end of the year.

While several have already noted that they have retirement plans, others could be looking to step away or find themselves a role behind the scenes.

The following list looks at just five current stars who could retire from WWE this year.

#5. Edge

Who can forget Edge's unreal return to the WWE in 2020? The roof of the Minute Maid Park blew up after the Rated R Superstar's music hit. The following year, he even won the Royal Rumble and booked his place in the main event of WrestleMania. The former 11-time World Champion was side-lined for nine years after being diagnosed with Cervical Spinal Stenosis back in 2011.

Over the past few years, The Rated R Superstar has worked a light schedule and his current deal reportedly expires later this year, which is when he is expected to retire from the business and walk away on his own terms.

#4. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has been pushing for a match against his son for several years and it appears that all the seeds have now been planted. The match just needs to be set up on a worthy stage.

Dominik and his father have been at odds for several months, and it would be the perfect match for Rey to lose and pass the torch. It is unclear if this is the plan for Mysterios at WrestleMania in April, but fans believe that as soon as Rey is handed a match against his son, he will retire from in-ring competition.

#3. John Cena

John Cena has been in and out of the squared circle for several years after officially becoming a part-time star back in 2017. Cena is expected to wrestle at WrestleMania with many fans speculating who could be the man to stand across from him, but this could be his final WrestleMania as an active competitor.

The Doctor of Thuganomics has a lot of responsibilities outside of WWE at the moment and was only able to return for one match in 2022. This could be a sign of things to come for Cena, who could announce his retirement from the in-ring competition this year.

#2. AJ Styles

AJ Styles is currently sidelined after suffering an injury during a recent WWE live event, but much like every other star on this list, he's another one who is looking to wind down his wrestling career. AJ has a young family that he's looking forward to spending some time with and finally being off the road.

The former World Champion has opened up about life after retirement several times and noted that when his current deal with the company expires, that will be the end of his career. It's unclear if he signed a five- or three-year deal, which means that it could be 2023 or 2025 when AJ Styles finally hangs up his boots.

#1. Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE after her father made his return and took over the reins of his company. The former Women's Champion hasn't stepped into the ring for several years, but unlike her husband, she is yet to announce her official retirement.

Many fans are pushing for The Billion Dollar Princess to be an entrant in the upcoming Royal Rumble match, and since she is yet to hang up her boots officially, it's hard to argue about the possibility. However, her recent ankle surgery could put a damper on any hopes the WWE Universe still has. Maybe Stephanie's in-ring days are behind her and she could be on her way out of the company for good.

Do you think any of these stars will retire in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

