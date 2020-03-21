5 top WWE Superstars whose push lasted less than a year

Not every WWE superstar gets a sustained push like Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins

These superstars were given the opportunity but only a limited time to shine with their push.

Rohit Nath

Kofi Kingston at Elimination Chamber 2019

In WWE, there's only a crop of talent every few years who get a consistent and sustained push. It's often cyclical and while not everyone gets to be a top Champion, they certainly get their turn. However, it's not the kind of push that superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have gotten - it's the one that seemingly is given to them as a reward for their hard work and the stars aligning at the right time.

Without dragging it much further, let's take a look at five superstars who got pushed for less than a year.

#5. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is the classic case of a giant being underutilized or badly booked in WWE. He debuted in 2015 as a part of the Wyatt Family without even having gone through NXT, minus a few live events.

Regardless, he learned on the job and in the summer of 2016, he was separated from the Wyatt Family and given a fresh start as a singles superstar. He spent a few months squashing enhancement talent and low card stars before getting a prominent role in Survivor Series that year. It was only after this where his real push began and in 2017, he would become the hottest superstar in WWE, getting over as a babyface despite being a heel.

However, he was built up only to lose to Brock Lesnar in an underwhelming main event at No Mercy despite looking like the biggest star in the company a month prior at SummerSlam.

While he had a solid babyface push a month after losing to Lesnar, his momentum would be squandered in 2018 in favor of Roman Reigns, leaving Strowman in a weird spot at WrestleMania 34. Now, he continues to get on-and-off pushes.

