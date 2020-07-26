5 Total Divas break-ups that played out on TV

The Total Divas reality series gives WWE fans a glimpse at how the company’s female Superstars live their lives away from the WWE spotlight.

Originally, Total Divas had seven cast members when the show debuted in 2013 (Brie Bella, Cameron, Eva Marie, JoJo Offerman, Naomi, Natalya and Nikki Bella), and another 13 women from WWE have joined the series as cast members since then.

Many Total Divas episodes revolve around backstage dramas between Superstars, but the show also delves into the real-life relationships involving WWE’s women.

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan’s marriage featured heavily on Total Divas before The Bellas received their own Total Bellas reality series in 2016, while Naomi has appeared alongside her husband – fellow WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso – in almost every season of Total Divas.

Unfortunately, for every happy marriage that has been showcased on Total Divas, E! cameras have also captured moments when members of WWE's women's division have broken up with their partners.

In this article, let’s take a look at five Total Divas break-ups that played out on television.

#5 Paige’s break-up with Bradley featured on Total Divas

A lot of episodes in the third season of Total Divas focused on Paige’s relationship with the lead singer of rock band Emarosa, Bradley Walden.

One of the most memorable Total Divas scenes involving Paige and Bradley came on March 8, 2015 when the two-time Divas Champion shared a car with her new boyfriend’s mother and sister.

After Paige jokingly sent a video to Bradley’s mother saying they were going to get married, Bradley’s sister revealed that her brother had already been married once before. Paige, who was unaware of her partner’s previous marriage, said she was “fuming” but she did not want to cause a fuss in front of his family.

Once they arrived at Bradley’s family home, Paige had a big argument with her boyfriend, who said he did not want to move in with her.

At the start of the next season, Paige told her fellow Total Divas cast members that Bradley sent her a text to let her know he did not want a relationship.

“He actually broke up with me via text message. He’s basically a huge, little baby. I finally got into a relationship after I didn’t want to be in one. He just, like, didn’t feel connected. Why did you say ‘I love you’, then?”

Paige joked after making that comment that all guys “s**k” and they should raise their hands and slap themselves in the face.