5 Triple H concepts that could return with WWE's surprising management shakeup

Triple H is back in power in WWE. It was announced last week The Game will be resuming his role as EVP of Talent Relations, a position he had previously held for years prior to a serious health condition and a management shakeup.

The Game's return to power comes off the heels of Vince McMahon's shocking retirement. While the news was astonishing, fans were ecstatic. Triple H led the charge in bringing the WWE Universe the black and gold NXT brand that became a fan favorite for nearly a decade.

Triple H presented numerous compelling concepts during his initial tenure as Head of Talent Relations, some of which were exceptionally good. Be it tournaments, special events, or international growth, The Game's ideas make for entertaining television.

Can we see some of his revolutionary concepts return to WWE? If so, which are the best options?

Below are 5 Triple H concepts that could return with WWE's recent management shakeup.

#5. The Cruiserweight Classic could make a comeback

TJP in the Cruiserweight Classic

In 2016, Triple H led an initiative that many wrestling fans still look back on fondly. He introduced major tournaments that aired on WWE Network. The first of the tournaments was the Cruiserweight Classic (CWC). The series featured 32 superstars from around the world who weighed 205 pounds or less.

Of the 32 superstars who competed in the CWC, around eight are still with WWE after six years. Several of the stars, now no longer with the company, compete in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and internationally.

The tournament led to a brand. It filled the company up with talent. It also gave exposure to a lot of new stars who hadn't been in the spotlight to that degree before. The return of the CWC could be thrilling.

#4. The Mae Young Classic is missed

Dakota Kai from the Mae Young Classic

The Cruiserweight Classic (CWC) was a fantastic tournament but Triple H only presented one. He followed that in 2017 and 2018 with what is now known as the Mae Young Classic.

Just as with the CWC, the Mae Young Classic featured 32 superstars competing in a single-elimination tournament. While the CWC featured superstars 205 pounds and under, the Mae Young Classic was a tournament comprising exclusively of female superstars.

The first tournament in 2017 featured mostly women from the international and independent scene. The second season continued to feature unsigned women, but it also comprised of many superstars from the WWE Performance Center.

Both tournaments featured women who would go on to become stars in the company. This includes Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Kairi Sane, Lacey Evans, Piper Niven, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, among others.

#3. Global Localization could resume

Triple H producing on WWE NXT

Triple H would often publicly discuss his vision for what WWE and professional wrestling could become. Whether in interviews or at press conferences, two words always came up when The Game discussed the future of wrestling. They were 'Global Localization'.

The Global Localization concept is incredibly intriguing. In many ways, it would be a modern approach to territory wrestling. Triple H envisioned NXT brands all over the world on various continents and in various countries. Along with the brand in each location would be a WWE Performance Center to train new superstars.

WWE NXT UK was the start of his vision and The Game had hopes of launching NXT brands in Japan, India, and more. Unfortunately, Covid-19 struck and soon after there was a management shakeup within the company, shutting his plans down. Now that he has gained more power, it may be time for him to once again push the concept.

#2. NXT TakeOver events could make a return

A highlight of professional wrestling over the past decade has been NXT TakeOver events. These specials, originally brought on by the black and gold brand, led to numerous amazing matches, shocking debuts, and feel-good moments.

Unfortunately, with the move from black and gold to NXT 2.0, the TakeOver events disappeared. NXT still produce excellent Premium Live Events, but they aren't quite what they were with the previous administration and title. Perhaps that could change, although some may now find re-branding them as TakeOvers once again to be unnecessary.

While once again re-branding the NXT Premium Live Events may seem redundant, there are other TakeOver changes The Game could make. NXT UK started doing their own TakeOver shows in 2019 and 2020. Unfortunately, the temporary shut down of new content from the brand due to Covid-19 halted any others from popping up.

Two and a half years after the last NXT UK TakeOver show, it may be time for the brand to finally get their major Premium Live Events back. The shows would bring eyeballs to the brand, which is always a plus. Beyond that, the different venues make for an exciting and unique atmosphere. The Empress Ballroom in Blackpool is still one of the coolest show locations in wrestling.

#1. Triple H could bring back WWE 205 Live

Following the success of the Cruiserweight Classic, a new brand was created. Initially, 205 Live wasn't meant to be a brand of its own, but instead it was a show for the Cruiserweight division. Stars of 205 Live also appeared as members of the RAW brand. Over time, 205 became its own brand with exclusive superstars, commentators, and the Cruiserweight Championship.

Unfortunately, the direction of the purple brand was often flawed. It wasn't immediately treated like NXT or the Cruiserweight Classic and instead had an approach similar to RAW and SmackDown but with much lesser known stars. Over time, that would change and the show would become better. Unfortunately, due to it taking place before and after other events with disinterested crowds, the brand never truly succeeded as it could have.

205 Live wasn't hopeless as an endeavor, however. If 205 was given treatment similar to NXT and NXT UK, the brand could have been a major hit. Numerous superstars stood out. The Cruiserweight Classic had a different tone to the rest of WWE. Had 205 kept that tone, the brand would've had a bigger audience. If Triple H wants to make a splash, he should bring the purple brand back, but this time treat it as a proper, serious show from the very beginning.

While Triple H is in charge of WWE's creative direction moving forward, it remains to be seen how his influence will change RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Still, there are a lot of great ideas and concepts from the past that could prove to be highly entertaining if they were to return.

