5 Twists for WWE RAW: Bray Wyatt's next victim, Female Superstar wins 24/7 title?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.25K // 29 Jul 2019, 08:56 IST

Who will be Bray Wyatt's next victim?

WWE need to follow up the RAW Reunion with another great show tonight. We already know about a couple of segments which WWE have already announced like Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns' "Samoan Summit" and the meeting between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.

WWE also need a couple of surprises up their sleeves for tonight. Here are some twists WWE could book for WWE RAW later tonight.

#5 Samoa Joe attacks Roman Reigns at the behest of Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will go face to face on RAW

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns battled last week on RAW, with Reigns leaving victorious. The two rivals are set to put aside their differences this week on RAW as they come together for what has been deemed as the Samoan Summit. However, there's a good chance that this goes badly.

It won't be totally surprising to see Joe lose his cool and attack Roman Reigns but WWE could twist it further and have Shane McMahon be the brains behind the attack. We know there's already bad blood between Reigns and McMahon.

#4 Alexa Bliss added to SummerSlam title match

Alexa Bliss needs to be added to the RAW Women's title match

Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Natalya at SummerSlam, as of now.

Lynch is set to face Alexa Bliss tonight on RAW, which presents WWE to change things up and turn the SummerSlam match into a triple threat. To be quite honest, Becky vs Natalya isn't exciting enough a match for one of WWE's biggest shows of the year. Adding Alexa Bliss to it will definitely add a new dynamic.

