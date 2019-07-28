WWE History: When Brock Lesnar blew up backstage at Extreme Rules

The year was 2012, and Brock Lesnar had just made his return to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania. Lesnar was soon slotted into a feud with WWE's top gun John Cena at the 2012 Extreme Rules PPV.

For some reason, the returning Lesnar was booked to lose. However, he was still supposed to steamroll Cena for most of the patch. To really put over how dominant Lesnar had been, John Cena was supposed to be stretchered to the back after the match to show that Lesnar's beating had rendered him unable to walk back himself.

However, for some reason, Cena got to his feet after his win and cut a promo before walking back on his own. Brock Lesnar was not happy. He took Cena cutting the promo and walking back as the 'Face that runs the place' screwing him over.

This is what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said about Cena's sudden promo:

"Cena did a weird promo that based on what we were told, he was not authorized to do. Everyone backstage, including Vince McMahon either had no idea what he was doing (and it was not in the script for the show), or maybe Vince knew and was pretending. But given how it turned out, I’d bet on the former."

According to reports at the time, Lesnar stormed backstage and totally lost his cool. He ranted and raved at WWE officials, accusing them of trying to screw him over. Lesnar specifically shouted at John Laurinaitis and Marc Carrano. He also reportedly started tearing apart his dressing room. All of this happened backstage in front of everyone present.

It was eventually Triple H and other WWE officials who calmed Brock down.

