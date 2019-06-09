5 Twists for WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar returns, Goldberg gets destroyed by NXT star

Could Goldberg be on WWE RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is the follow-up to WWE Super ShowDown which was main evented by Goldberg vs Undertaker and saw Mansoor win the 'biggest battle royal in WWE history'. We also saw Seth Rollins go nuts and attack Brock Lesnar with a steel chair, following a slip-up from Paul Heyman which allowed Rollins to capitalize with an initial low blow.

What surprises could WWE give us on RAW tonight? Let's take a look.

#5 Baron Corbin removed from Stomping Grounds title match

Will Styles replace Baron Corbin and face Seth Rollins?

I don't know if this one could actually happen or if it's just wishful thinking on my part because I can't watch Corbin getting another title shot. With a large section of the WWE Universe feeling the same way, WWE could decide to switch it up for a different title match at the show, one that's more exciting.

Baron Corbin attacked AJ Styles ahead of the match to see who would face Rollins at Super Showdown. Styles could face Corbin in a match with his title shot on the line, with Styles winning it to get his revenge and then going on to face Rollins at Stomping Ground.

#4 Brock Lesnar makes a surprise appearance

A surprise Brock Party on RAW?

It doesn't look like Brock Lesnar will be on RAW tonight as per the RAW preview put out by WWE. However, don't be surprised if WWE pull a fast one and have a beaten up Brock come out to send a warning to Rollins.

Brock could say something like he would be watching Rollins closely over the year and would make sure that he didn't have a moment's peace until the time of the eventual cash-in.

This would also set up Brock Lesnar's predicted absence from WWE television till around SummerSlam time.

