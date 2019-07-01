5 Twists for WWE RAW: Former WWE Champion turns heel, Paul Heyman makes a big change?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 437 // 01 Jul 2019, 14:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Paul Heyman scrap the Wildcard Rule?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will see Paul Heyman in his first night as executive producer. We will also see the fallout from The Undertaker's appearance on RAW last night. We also have Seth Rollins facing Baron Corbin for the Universal Championship on the show.

What twists could WWE have planned to surprise the WWE Universe tonight?

ALSO READ: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon refuses to stop pushing Brock Lesnar

#5 Wildcard Rule scrapped by Paul Heyman

Could this be the end of Vince McMahon's "Wildcard Rule"?

Paul Heyman will make his first appearance on RAW since being named executive producer of WWE's flagship show. With Heyman and Eric Bischoff now executive producers on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively, one of the first things we could see happen is the wildcard rule getting scrapped which will bring about a sigh of relief from a large section of fans.

WWE television has been way too repetitive since the introduction of the wildcard rule and bringing in the executive producers could be Vince McMahon's first step in reversing the wildcard rule.

ALSO READ: 4 Biggest things Jon Moxley hated about WWE as revealed on Talk is Jericho

#4 Bray Wyatt returns to the ring

Could Bray Wyatt return to the ring tonight on WWE RAW?

The Firefly Fun House segments have been some of the best things on WWE television for the last couple of months. We could finally see this new reincarnation of Bray Wyatt make his debut on WWE television and it could be as soon as tonight.

WWE have built Wyatt back up very well with the Firefly Fun House segments so far and need to be really careful in the way he is presented inside the ring, or they risk taking down months of hard work.

1 / 3 NEXT