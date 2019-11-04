5 Twists for WWE RAW: The Fiend attacks Brock Lesnar, top Superstar could turn heel?

Could The Fiend attack Brock Lesnar on RAW tonight?

Not a lot has been announced for this week's episode of WWE RAW at the time of writing but we think that's it's going to be a pretty stacked show and there could also be a number of surprises. With NXT invading SmackDown last week, there's a distinct possibility of another invasion on RAW tonight.

We should also have WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on tonight's show after he quit SmackDown last Friday. What's next for Rusev, Lana, and Lashley after the Divorce Court segment last week?

#1 Seth Rollins finally turns heel

Seth Rollins as been booed by fans in recent weeks

Seth Rollins has been consistently booed by fans in recent weeks, especially since the WWE Hell In A Cell PPV. Rollins defended the title against The Fiend at Crown Jewel last week in a False Count Anywhere match, losing the match and his title.

This could be the perfect chance for WWE to capitalize on Rollins' heat and have him turn heel. With the fans booing him consistently, losing the Universal Championship could be used as the straw that broke the camels back.

