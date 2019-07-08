5 Twists for WWE RAW: The Undertaker makes his presence felt, Popular legend returns

Will The Undertaker be on RAW once again?

WWE gave us a packed episode of RAW last week, the first of the new era under Paul Heyman. How will WWE continue and surprise us tonight? Hopefully, we get two great RAW's back to back which hasn't happened often enough in recent years.

There are a number of interesting stories going on heading into RAW. The Club are back together once again, Roman Reigns will have a mystery tag-team partner tonight and Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will face Andrade and Zelina Vega.

#5. The Club destroy Ricochet again leading to US title match at Extreme Rules

The Club

Last week's episode of RAW ended with a bang. We saw AJ Styles turn heel for the first time in a while and reunite The Club with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Gallows and Anderson then helped Styles destroy United States Champion Ricochet.

The Club were clearly sending a message to Ricochet and they could continue taking it out on him tonight on WWE RAW. This would be a great way for WWE to set up a United States title match between Styles and Ricochet for Extreme Rules.

#4. Gallows and Anderson are #1 contenders

Gallows and Anderson recently signed new deals with the WWE and now that The Club are back together, they could get a massive tag-team push. We could see them dominate on RAW tonight and become the #1 contenders for the tag-team titles at Extreme Rules.

Could Gallows and Anderson face The Revival for the RAW Tag-Team Championships at Extreme Rules? The only problem with this would be that it would pit heels bs heels and we know that WWE are sometimes averse to that.

