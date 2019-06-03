5 Twists for WWE RAW: Undertaker gets destroyed, Brock Lesnar wrestles on RAW after 17 years

Brock Lesnar

Tonight's RAW promises a lot on paper but will WWE actually give us some surprises? We'll have to wait and see if they do throw some surprises our way but there are a number of things they could do if they wanted.

Tonight's show seems pretty stacked with The Undertaker coming to address his match with Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown. We will also have Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on RAW tonight and Heyman has said that 'The Beast' will cash in his Money In The Bank contract tonight. We will also have WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio relinquishing his title due to injury.

What twists could WWE have in store for us? Let's take a look.

#5 The Undertaker calls out Goldberg

Will Goldberg show up tonight?

The Undertaker is all set for a dream match against Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown. Undertaker is going to be on RAW tonight to hype up the match while Goldberg has been announced for SmackDown on Tuesday night.

However, one way WWE could instantly bring some heat to this feud would be for Goldberg to surprise us on RAW. He could show up while The Undertaker cut his promo inside the ring, only to mow down the' Deadman' with a spear.

#4 Samoa Joe goes after Rey Mysterio's son

What will Joe do on RAW?

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will, unfortunately, have to relinquish his title tonight on RAW due to injury. We don't yet know what WWE's exact plans for the WWE United States Championship are but one person who could interrupt the segment tonight is the former champion, Samoa Joe.

Joe isn't one to let his rival be even if he is injured. However, Joe could take it to the next level and attack and choke out Mysterio's son Dominick, who is reportedly already signed by the WWE. This could come after Dominick comes to the rescue of his father after Joe's initial attack.

