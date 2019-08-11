5 Twists for WWE SummerSlam 2019: Top star to turn heel, Former champion returns?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.06K // 11 Aug 2019, 08:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar could destroy Seth Rollins

WWE SummerSlam 2019 is almost here and, despite a sort of lackluster card, WWE could still throw a few surprises at us. From the main event to the opening matches, WWE could have some twists planned to send fans home happy.

So, without further delay, let's get straight to them.

WWE SummerSlam Rumor Roundup: Why Goldberg is facing Ziggler, Huge match cancelled?

#5 Sasha Banks makes her WWE return and attacks Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks hasn’t been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35 earlier this year. Banks reportedly was unhappy with her and Bayley losing their tag-team titles and talks between her and WWE for a return hasn’t come to fruition yet.

However, after Becky Lynch called out Sasha Banks earlier this week, could WWE throw us a huge surprise by having Banks return at SummerSlam and take out Becky Lynch after her match against Natalya?

Lynch recently had some strong words for Sasha Banks after being asked about the possibility of the match between the two:

“Oh yeah, if Sasha Banks could hack it, and she didn’t just get her jacket and cheese off crying, like Ronda Rousey, then I would love to face her. But unfortunately she couldn’t take losing. She lost the tag team championship and she was gone! She was gone! Some people can’t hack losing. They can’t step up. They can’t realize that when you lose, it’s just a chance to get better, it’s a chance to learn, and it’s a chance to grow. Instead she wants to talk about, “Oh the freaking wind and the butterflies and the freaking cocoons. And I’m a rabbit that’s coming from the Earth and the soil.” And whatever else she wants to put on her little freaking social media c***. Come find me Sasha, if you want it!”

Lynch calling out Sasha Banks could be the precursor to a long awaited feud between the two. It all depends on where talks between WWE and Banks are though.

1 / 3 NEXT