WWE SummerSlam Rumor Roundup: Why Goldberg is facing Ziggler, Huge match cancelled?

Why did Vince McMahon choose Dolph Ziggler to face Goldberg?

We're just a few days away from WWE's biggest show of the summer, SummerSlam. The top match on the card sees Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.

We also have Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against old rival Randy Orton. Some titles like the IC title, on the other hand, won't be on the card. With SummerSlam now just days away, let's take a look at the latest WWE SummerSlam rumors from the show.

Big SummerSlam match cancelled?

Roman Reigns was attacked on an episode of SmackDown Live

It looks like one big match for SummerSlam is no longer on the card. Roman Reigns was set to face Daniel Bryan at the biggest part of the summer but the match has now been postponed to a later date.

The original plan for SummerSlam was for Daniel Bryan to have been revealed as Reigns’ attacker. However, WWE seems to have decided to push the match to the next PPV after revealing Rowan as the attacker instead.

Here’s what Dave Meltzer had to say on Wrestling Observer Radio:

Daniel Bryan's career-changing announcement has been scrapped. They are not going to wrestle. But some angle may happen. That's been scrapped (Daniel Bryan's career-changing announcement). However, they are going to do the reveal for this thing which they are almost at. I can't imagine them doing SummerSlam and not having Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on the show at all.

They are not going to wrestle but they may do the reveal or something like that on the show or something. Some angle. Obviously, they are going to continue the angle that will lead to something on the following PPV. That angel was going, I guess they lost their timing on it and now it's not ready for the PPV.

