5 Twists that can happen at WrestleMania 36: Former champions to interfere in Undertaker match; surprising finish to Lesnar match?

Only 2 Superstars have beaten The Undertaker at WrestleMania so far.

The Brock Lesnar match could see a finish that may disappoint fans.

Pratyay Ghosh

Could The Undertaker suffer his 3rd WrestleMania loss this year?

Day 1 of WrestleMania 36 is just a few hours ago at this point and excitement is pretty high, despite the show being pre-taped. WWE have had to make a lot of changes to their plans because of restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic but we're confident that the company won't disappoint at the Show of Shows.

WWE could have some surprises in store for us tonight so that the show doesn't become too predictable. Could a top tag-team cost The Undertaker his match against AJ Styles? Could we see Braun Strowman come from nowhere to leave Mania as the Universal Champion? We have all this and a whole lot more so read on.

#5 AJ Styles becomes only the third person to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania with Gallows and Anderson's help

Could Gallows and Anderson cost Undertaker his match?

AJ Styles will face The Undertaker in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 36. Styles and Taker will not go one-on-one in a traditional match but the match has instead been deemed a Boneyard match. We don't yet know what a Boneyard match exactly entails but we do know that it will most probably take place from a closed set. Reports also suggest that the match could take place in a graveyard setting with a buried alive stipulation in place.

Although the Deadman will be the favorite heading in, simply because he is The Undertaker, fans may see WWE giving us a big surprise here. At least, there is a decent chance that Styles wins this. There have been rumors that a victory for Styles could lead to a further character refresh for Undertaker and there could be some truth to this.

The Undertaker also invited Styles to bring former tag-team champions Gallows and Anderson to the Boneyard with him and if Styles ends up winning the match, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will definitely have a part to play.

1 / 5