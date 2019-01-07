5 Twists that can happen on WWE RAW tonight

Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Hulk Hogan will be on RAW tonight!

The first episode of WWE RAW in 2019 is stacked. John Cena, Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar will all be on the show tonight - Hogan to pay tribute to the late Gene Okerlund who passed away recently.

WWE RAW also sees the return of the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman who will challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

RAW also sees Chad Gable and Bobby Roode defend the WWE RAW Tag-Team Championships in a lumberjack match against The Revival.

With WWE RAW being a little predictable of late, what twists could we see on the first RAW of 2019?

#5 WWE tease a future match for Hulk Hogan

Does the Hulkster have one last WWE match in him?

The WWE Universe was met earlier this week with the devastating news that legendary backstage interviewer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund had passed away. WWE legend Hulk Hogan returns to WWE RAW tonight to pay tribute to his longtime friend

However, it is definitely possible that a heel interrupts Hogan. This could either lead to Hogan either single-handedly or with the help of another babyface, giving the heel his comeuppance or, WWE could tease a future match for the Hulkster possibly even at WrestleMania 35.

#4 New tag-team champions

Will The Revival get revived tonight?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will see the RAW Tag-Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defend their titles against The Revival - Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. The match was recently turned into a lumberjack match and will see a number of RAW Superstars surrounding the ring.

This match could possibly see a title change. While I do agree that Chad Gable and Bobby Roode have just recently won the titles, the title change could facilitate the debut for a couple of NXT Superstars. More on that at #3.

