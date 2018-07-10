Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Twists That Could Happen On The SmackDown Live Before Extreme Rules

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.94K   //    10 Jul 2018, 18:40 IST

What surprises lie in store ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view?
Many of our readers wrote in and said how disappointed they were with RAW. SmackDown Live has a chance to redeem itself ahead of Extreme Rules this weekend. After all, is anyone really all that excited about this weekend's action? There's very little 'extreme' about the pay-per-view, to be quite honest.

In this article, I will suggest 5 surprises that could transpire during the course of the show this week. Please leave a comment and suggest a few more surprises too! Let's see if we can book a better show than the episode that airs tomorrow.

As always, I remain optimistic that one or more of these surprises will happen during the course of this week's show. Then again, none of these could happen because all of my guesses are, after all, guesses.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

#5 New member for the SAnitY stable

Could we see Nikki Cross align herself with SAnitY on SmackDown Live?
At NXT TakeOver: Chicago II, Nikki Cross took on Shayna Baszler in a contest where many expected the deranged one to score an upset and pick up the prized championship. While Cross lost the match, it was clear that she had won the hearts of the entire NXT Universe. It became clear that the only way for her to go was up. Up to the main roster, that is!

At this point in time, The New Day and SAnitY seem to be in the midst of a full-fledged feud. Could Cross join forces with SAnitY and tilt the balance in their favour? Could she spur them on to a future tag team title run, acting as their valet?

What makes me think that she will be called up already? Why, Nikki Cross is already working SmackDown Live 'live events' as we have reported here.

5 surprises that could happen on SmackDown Live
