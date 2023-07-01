5 UK Superstars who aren't on the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 card - Former world champion, recent stars called up from NXT

WWE Friday Night SmackDown live from London, England, is officially in the books. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Money in the Bank 2023 Premium Live Event. Fans are more than eager to see the epic show.

Money in the Bank 2023 will take place at The O2 Arena and begins at 3 PM EST. The card features numerous top stars from World Wrestling Entertainment, including Bayley, IYO SKY, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, among others.

A handful of stars announced for the show are either from England or have ties to the area. Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, and Gunther all made a name for themselves in the United Kingdom. Additionally, Butch will be representing his home country in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Despite a solid amount of representation, there are several superstars from the United Kingdom who aren't competing at Money in the Bank. This article will look at a handful of the biggest names and most notable omissions.

Below are five UK Superstars who aren't on the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 card.

#5. Piper Niven is on the WWE European tour but not set for the big card

Piper Niven is a dominant professional wrestler who is certainly underutilized in World Wrestling Entertainment. The former 24/7 Champion is a powerhouse who could and should be a major threat to any champion in the entire promotion.

Unfortunately, Piper isn't set to appear on the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. She has been in the United Kingdom as part of the RAW-branded WWE Live Event Tour, but she seemingly won't be competing at the big event in London.

The Scottish superstar appearing at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event would've been logical. Not only is she from the United Kingdom, but she was a major force on NXT UK prior to joining Monday Night RAW. Her lack of consistent screentime on WWE programming is puzzling.

#4. Nikki Cross is surprisingly not on the show

Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross is one of WWE's most underrated stars, similar to Piper Niven in that regard. The difference is, Nikki has actually had some brief pushes in the past. She's a multi-time tag team champion and a former RAW Women's Champion.

In fact, The Twisted Sister even won the Women's Money in the Bank before. When she transitioned into Nikki A.S.H., a superhero character, she won the briefcase and then successfully cashed in to win the belt. Unfortunately, that act seemingly won't be replicated this year.

The Scottish superstar returning to the UK would have made sense. A renewed push for her under this gimmick, as opposed to the fan protested superhero schtick, could've been exciting. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be in the cards unless she shows up as a surprise of some kind.

#3. Drew McIntyre hasn't been on television for months

Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre is an intense superstar with a lot of power. He's a former WWE Champion who has also found success in the tag team ranks, mid-card, and even on the NXT brand before dominating RAW.

Unfortunately, McIntyre isn't booked for WWE Money in the Bank 2023. While many hope and even expect that he'll show up to the show, there's no guarantee that it'll happen. For now, fans have no clue when they'll ever see Drew in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring again. For that matter, there's no indication that it will ever happen again period, as he may not return to the company.

The big man is Scottish, as every fan likely realizes, and thus he would've been perfect for a show in the United Kingdom. Beyond that, Drew's last big match in the UK came with a loss at Clash at the Castle. He could have potentially redeemed himself to the public had he been in action.

#2. Isla Dawn & #1. Alba Fyre, The Unholy Union were almost on the big show in London

Jimmyc81 @jimmywrestlingc I love the unholy union of alba and isla I love the unholy union of alba and isla https://t.co/j6URGSi9At

The Unholy Union is one of WWE's best female tag teams. The duo is comprised of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The two are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair nearly won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles but ultimately lost in a Unification Match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Their loss is unfortunate, as it has seemingly prevented the pair from getting onto the Money in the Bank 2023 card. Had they won the belts, they would likely be defending the tag team gold against Raquel Rodriguez and the returning Liv Morgan.

Both Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are Scottish and thus very familiar with the United Kingdom. They were also stalwarts of NXT UK, with Alba being a former NXT UK Women's Champion. While the brand shut down, they certainly made a splash on the show.

