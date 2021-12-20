5 backstage stories about Jeff Hardy you wouldn’t believe

Jeff Hardy is one of the most well-known wrestlers in the industry. The high-flying daredevil carved a niche for himself early in his career and got the nod from several WWE legends for his in-ring work.

The Charismatic Enigma has won big in nearly every wrestling promotion he’s performed in. The former WWE Superstar also has a great fan following that has followed him from one promotion to another.

Behind the scenes, Jeff Hardy has remained a rather controversial figure. He has been a great babyface on-screen but has had to battle some demons when off it.

This has led to Jeff Hardy having some incredible backstage stories. Some of these stories can be termed unbelievable, keeping in mind how he portrays himself on-screen and what the wrestling industry requires off him.

Take a look at the five unbelievable backstage stories about Jeff Hardy.

#5. Jeff Hardy was unhappy with his match against Matt Hardy at WWE WrestleMania 25

SuperVampireHeart666 @SVH666BRAND



Please let me win the brood mattel elites thank you (: #RSCHardyBoyz This was the best Hardy Boyz match @RingsideC Wrestlemania 25 showed a heel Matt Hardy take on his brother Jeff HardyPlease let me win the brood mattel elites thank you (: #RSCHardyBoyz This was the best Hardy Boyz match @RingsideC Wrestlemania 25 showed a heel Matt Hardy take on his brother Jeff HardyPlease let me win the brood mattel elites thank you (: https://t.co/WYMszwWfym

Jeff Hardy and his brother Matt Hardy had some of the greatest matches of their career while working as a team. The two also had some great matches against each other.

At WrestleMania 25, Matt and Jeff Hardy faced off in an Extreme Rules match. Even though they competed for over 13 minutes, Jeff Hardy was furious about the lack of time he received in the ring.

After the contest, Jeff threw items around backstage and vented his frustrations to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Jeff recalled how he felt like the two deserved more time to put on an even better contest:

"Me and Vince did have a conversation after that. I think he kind of liked that he saw how mad I was, because I was like throwing stuff. 'I can’t believe we didn’t get to do that stuff we wanted to do.' We did plenty, more than enough, but it was still… The passion within me really ignited that night after the match. I was really upset."

𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 @ChangaYT Matches with the wrong winner, Go!



I'll start: WrestleMania 25, Jeff Hardy v Matt Hardy



Jeff had no reason to lose.... at all. Matches with the wrong winner, Go!I'll start: WrestleMania 25, Jeff Hardy v Matt HardyJeff had no reason to lose.... at all. https://t.co/fwX2tgPVHB

Matt picked up the win after he placed a steel chair around Jeff Hardy’s neck and hit a Twist of Fate. However, The Charismatic Enigma believed that the brothers could have put on an even better match had they been given more time.

