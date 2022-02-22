5 under-utilized AEW stars who could head to WWE

With so many talented wrestlers under the AEW umbrella, it stands to reason that not everyone will get enough screen time. Certain stars are more of a priority than others, especially if they are among the top stars in the company.

While WWE is often criticized for not pushing every deserving star, the young promotion, along with other promotions, has the same issue. With over 40-50 performers, some will get left in the dust.

Major wrestling promotions, including the big ones, usually push the same five or six stars. Brock Lesnar returned last summer and has already won a Royal Rumble. He has also won the WWE title twice in 2022.

Tony Khan's promotion is still relatively young in terms of longevity, but it is already among the top companies in the world. The promotion has some of the most talented stars in the business but struggles to push everyone.

#5 on our list of five underutilized AEW stars that could be looking to move on to WWE or another promotion - Abadon

AEW doesn't have a plethora of defined characters. The promotion prioritizes in-ring skills over character work. While there are the likes of Orange Cassidy and Malakai Black, most "gimmicks" are just extensions of personality in the women's division.

Abadon is a rare case of an actual character in pro wrestling. She might seem like Rosemary, or Alexa Bliss turned up to 100, but she parlays that into a workable presentation.

She hasn't been used consistently on Dynamite during her tenure in AEW. Instead, Abadon shows up on Dark or Elevation. Her character would fit better in IMPACT Wrestling or NXT 2.0. Parts of her character could be toned down if she signs with WWE.

Scotslam @scotslam Is Abadon Scarier than the Fiend?? Is Abadon Scarier than the Fiend?? https://t.co/eOAmroxUvi

The NXT 2.0 reboot is more about characters and integrating them into wrestling. Abadon would already be one of the more intriguing characters if she pursued work in WWE or elsewhere.

The reboot recently did away with Mei Ying, one of its supernatural characters. Adding a performer like Abadon would turn the division on its head. It could also be something completely different from what has already been presented in the reboot.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy