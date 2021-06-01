5 underappreciated WWE tag teams

WWE will soon be releasing their list of the Top 50 Tag Teams in wrestling history on the WWE Network. No doubt all the big names that first come to mind when you think of great tag teams will be there - The Rockers, The Hart Foundation, The Dudley Boys, The Hardy Boyz, The Ding Dongs...

But amongst the greats are often individuals or teams who, only when we look back in hindsight, we recognize might not have been as appreciated or given their just dues for the time.

Here are five of the most underappreciated teams in wrestling history!

#5 Power and Glory

In WWE in early 1990, Paul Roma was being used as an enhancement talent after the break up of The Young Stallions (Roma and Jim Powers.) At the same time, Hercules was treading water as a singles competitor after a solid run in the midcard for the previous couple of years. Hercules had been involved in feuds with the likes of Ted Dibiase and Ultimate Warrior, but his push seemed to have come to an end.

In the summer of that year, the two men were put together in a heel tag team that came to be known as Power and Glory. They were managed by “The Doctor of Style” Slick.

Power and Glory looked to be on the road to success in the WWE tag ranks. They defeated The Rockers at SummerSlam 1990 and were winners at that year’s Survivor Series as members of the Visionaries. They went on to compete in the main event, along with Rick Martel, The Warlord, and Ted Dibiase against Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, and Tito Santana.

Many fans felt P&G were destined for gold, and there were rumors that they were being considered as the team to ultimately defeat then-tag champions the Hart Foundation for the titles.

However, this would be the peak of Power and Glory’s run. While they received many championship opportunities at The Hart Foundation, the pair never won the tag team titles. They then strangely lost to Legion of Doom at WrestleMania VII in just 59 seconds while the Hart Foundation dropped their tag titles to The Nasty Boys instead.

They'd go on to be on the losing end of most of their matches until Roma left the WWE in October 1991. Hercules would follow in mid-1992.

