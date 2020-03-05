8 Best tag team matches in WWE history

Ash Rose

This was surely a barnburner

In an industry that has hype and hyperbole at its bedrock, we’ve come accustom to matches/superstars/shows being labeled the best of their genre. This past weekend saw Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeat The Young Bucks for AEW’s Tag Team Titles in what many fans and journalists are calling the greatest tag bout they’d ever seen.

There’s no disputing the teams put on a monumental display at AEW Revolution, but with every match as subjective as the next, what are the finest tag team outings ever displayed in a squared circle? Giving this a WWE flavour, here are eight of the best tag team matches in the company’s history.

#8 The Rockers vs. The Orient Express (Royal Rumble 1991)

It’s only fitting we begin this countdown with one the best opening matches in Royal Rumble history. Back in the day when high-octane tag team wrestling was seen as the ideal appetizer for the evening’s events, this gem of a tag team bout pitted The Rockers against long-term foes The Orient Express and manager Mr. Fuji.

Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty were one of the most popular tag teams of their generation and laid the groundwork for the all-action displays we saw through The Hardy Boys and now The Young Bucks. Here, they show-off the high-flying style they made their trademark against the classic ‘foreign heels’ of Kato and Tanaka - and it works a treat.

The Orient Express' mixed ‘martial art’ style – even though they were from Hawaii and Croatia respectively – was the perfect foil for The Rockers and we see some of the early storytelling prowess from the future Heartbreak Kid.

As his clever intervention sees Jannetty’s Sunset Flip give the entertaining pairing a thrilling victory, much to the pleasure of a crowd who red hot for the young tag team specialists.

