5 most underrated Intercontinental Champions in WWE history

Not long ago, the WWE Intercontinental Championship was a coveted prize. Over time, the belt's value declined significantly, and it hasn't been the best-booked belt at the company. At present, the Universal and WWE Championship hold greater appeal within the industry.

Legends such as Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and more elevated the Intercontinental Championship status that was introduced four decades ago. But not every champion bathed in its glory.

Some superstars failed to get the attention they deserve, as it can take a long time for the WWE Universe to realize what they achieved.

Here, we look at some of the most underrated intercontinental champions in WWE history.

#5 Five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is one of the best in-ring talents in WWE

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy are among the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. But as an individual superstar, Jeff's Intercontinental Championship run hasn't received the attention it deserved.

Although Matt had poor luck with his singles career, the case with Jeff Hardy was entirely different, who is a Grand Slam Champion.

Hardy won his first Intercontinental Championship back in 2001 but held it only for three days. He won the IC title on two more occasions in 2006, but it wasn't until 2007 that he had a lengthy reign with the coveted title. Hardy successfully defended the title against Snitsky and Carlito before dropping it to Chris Jericho after holding onto it for 191 days.

His last reign came in 2020 where he defeated AJ Styles to become a five-time Intercontinental Championship.

EXCLUSIVE: @JEFFHARDYBRAND gives a special shoutout to the WWE Universe following his Intercontinental Title victory. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/w3cTX3uc0A — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 22, 2020

Unfortunately, WWE's current bookings for Hardy have been a letdown and he has been on a downward spiral after multiple losses.

Jeff Hardy hasn't been used to his full potential since he returned. It's time for WWE to hit reset and give Hardy the final flourish he deserves. Maybe a shot at the Intercontinental Championship in the future would be the perfect way for The Charismatic Enigma to bring the curtains down on a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

