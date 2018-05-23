5 underrated moments from WrestleMania 34

The showcase of the immortals was certainly interesting.

WrestleMania 34 is officially in the books, and now that we're one and a half months removed from the showcase of the immortals, it's time to look back on the event and pick out some of the best moments. No, we aren't talking about the obvious highlights such as the Intercontinental Championship match or Ronda's debut - we're talking about the unsung heroes.

You see, every single year there are several Mania memories that fans have, whereas others have completely different ones. The perspective is always changing and that's one of the beautiful things about pro wrestling, and we're here to talk about some things that may not seem that significant, but they were still nice little details.

With that being said, here are five underrated moments from WrestleMania 34.

#5 Bray Wyatt's return

Bray Wyatt's return on the pre-show may have felt a little bit underwhelming for some fans watching at home, but for most, it was a move that completely reinvigorated a character desperately in need of a change. At WM30, 31, 32 and 33, Wyatt was embarrassed by either a defeat or just courtesy of a segment intended to get other people over.

In New Orleans, however, that all changed. Wyatt came to the aid of Matt Hardy and helped him to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and since then, these two have been pretty entertaining together as a team. It was a nice way to kick off the event, and beyond that, it could be the first step in getting Bray Wyatt back up to the main event scene.