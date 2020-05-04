The Attitude Era was packed full of incredible names.

The Attitude Era remains arguably the most iconic, defining period in WWE history.

Many of the modern-day Superstars in WWE were inspired and motivated by what and who they saw during the Attitude Era years, a period at the end of the 1990s and very early 2000s that saw the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock emerge into the spotlight and shine.

It was an era that provided countless memorable moments. The birth of D-Generation X and an altogether more adult-themed set of programming led to some controversial moments.

Degeneration X's first ever entrance with their theme music... pic.twitter.com/HDYESYoKNb — 90s WWE (New Account) (@NinetiesWWE) May 1, 2020

The Attitude Era's most controversial moments

Of all of those in the Attitude Era, one of the most surreal moments was the Montreal Screwjob. That took place in Canada at the cusp of the period that saw Bret Hart unseated as WWE Champion in his hometown.

Relive the masters of @WWE's Attitude Era by counting down the 10 greatest moments of D-Generation X. pic.twitter.com/GZPtA6dFAk — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2018

Meanwhile, there can be little argument that Stone Cold Steve Austin's Attitude Era rivalry with Vince McMahon was one of the greatest of all time.

As with the 2020 era of WWE, the Attitude Era had a fairly stacked roster. In addition to the above, the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, Edge, and Sable all featured heavily during this period. That meant that, despite the best efforts of the company, there were still plenty of instances of wrestlers not necessarily getting the television time or character development that some might feel they deserved.

Today we've decided to turn the clock back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, load ourselves up with some of the most underused talents throughout WWE and thrust them into the present-day picture. Who would shine? Here's our view:

Advertisement

#5. Owen Hart

Owen Hart was a big name in the 1990s but didn't necessarily get his due in the Attitude Era

Owen Hart came to prominence in WWE thanks to his rivalry with brother, Bret, in 1994. Over the following years, Owen would win tag team, Intercontinental and European gold in WWE, yet never really pushed on to that main event level.

Owen was probably one of the best mid-card performers of his generation. Still, it could well be argued that come the advent of the Attitude Era, Owen faded from prominence rather than excelling. We genuinely feel that a wrestler of Owen's tremendous ability and experience could have been the perfect WWE Champion. Indeed, the ideal Attitude Era feud would have been Owen v Shawn Michaels to avenge Bret's injustice in Montreal.

While we love the idea of an Owen at his prime tangling with the likes of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, the great tragedy is, of course, the fact that he sadly died as a result of a fall at a WWE event in 1999, with the most iconic period in the company's history only just beginning to take hold.