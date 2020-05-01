Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman took charge of Monday Night RAW as the Executive Director in July 2019, while Eric Bischoff took charge of SmackDown. Eric Bischoff's stint didn't last all that long, with Bruce Pritchard taking that role.

Vince McMahon made it no secret that Heyman's hiring was done to reduce his workload from a creative standpoint. While he's still in charge of the final decisions, Paul Heyman's influence on RAW has been evident over the months.

Superstars who hadn't gotten too many opportunities before began to get the spotlight and it's been clear that his focus has been around building the younger generation of Superstars.

Apollo Crews' sudden push after WrestleMania 36 was an example of how Heyman utilizes Superstars. While SmackDown has long been called the land of opportunity, the reality is that there are limited spots on the top.

While many Superstars have benefited from going to SmackDown, the same has worked for Superstars moving to RAW. These five Superstars would benefit massively from a move to RAW and a push from Paul Heyman.

#5. Carmella

Carmella has been on SmackDown since day 1

Carmella is one of the few Superstars who was never drafted to RAW since her debut in 2016. Team SmackDown since day one, her only appearances on RAW have been to promote Survivor Series or during the Wild Card rule era of 2019.

While she has had her fair share of accomplishments, one can't help but think that she's capable of a lot more. She's surprisingly not utilized as much as she should be, even if she did challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship in early 2019.

She's a Superstar who could benefit from a move to RAW. Given her talent, Paul Heyman would undoubtedly find a way to utilize her and push her as an important part of the Women's division.