5 underutilized Superstars from the Ruthless Aggression Era who would've been top stars in today's WWE

Throughout the years, the WWE Universe has witnessed some of the finest talents step foot in the company. However, not everyone who makes it to the WWE ends up being a top Superstar. Not everyone has the capabilities of becoming the "top dog" and sometimes there isn't a place for some of the finest names at the top of the food chain in WWE.

The Ruthless Aggression Era, however, saw a talented wave of wrestlers make their way over to the WWE. But unfortunately for some, they ended up departing from the company without receiving a significant push, despite carrying the attributes of a top Superstar.

The WWE roster was stacked with talented men and women while the Ruthless Aggression Era was at its peak. But with a talent pool as huge as that, some exceptionally talented Superstars were shown the exit door.

However, if we were to compare those Superstars to the present-day WWE roster and system, then maybe some of the names on this list would end up becoming top stars.

That being said, in this list, we'll take an in-depth look at five underutilized Superstars from WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era who would've been top stars in modern-day WWE.

#5 Matt Morgan

The WWE Universe got their first glimpses of Matt Morgan years ago when 'The Blueprint' entered WWE's Tough Enough season II, but was eventually forced to leave the show due to an injury.

After a stint in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Morgan made his debut on the WWE main roster as he joined the SmackDown brand in 2003. Upon his arrival, Morgan was aligned with Team Lesnar and formed a tag team with Nathan Jones, that's good enough for a start right? Only that it wasn't!

With Jones quitting WWE a few months later, Morgan was paired with Lesnar. Now that definitely sounds like a big deal but for Morgan, but things went further downhill from there onwards.

As 'The Blueprint' failed to make an impression in the 2004 Royal Rumble Match, Morgan was quickly repackaged by WWE and upon his return, allied with Carlito. After a few months, the latter was drafted to RAW while Morgan was subsequently released by WWE.

Despite being 7ft tall and 300-lbs, Morgan was one of the most athletic in-ring competitors to have ever stepped foot in the wrestling business. And, the former two-time OVW World Heavyweight Champion would be the ideal "big man" in today's WWE, something similar to reigning WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman.