5 underutilized superstars on WWE RAW

WWE RAW has received plenty of criticism for adding a third hour without filling the time with compelling storylines. However, there has been some improvement in the past year around the overall flow of the show in addition to the way the creative team is utilizing its talent.

That being said, looking at the current WWE RAW roster, there is still room for improvement, particularly in terms of talent that could be positioned better.

WWE's roster is overflowing with talent and there are many who could be elevated to provide more engaging content. In this article, we'll explore just five WWE Superstars who have the talent to be utilized in more compelling stories on the brand.

Obviously, there's only so much time available, but adding more meaningful talent to the mix will diversify the stories told each week and keep the show fresh and compelling.

#5 & #4. WWE RAW could get more out of the Hurt Business

Since losing the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship and splittling off from Bobby Lashley and MVP, both Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have been floundering, either wrestling in meaningless squash matches or being relegated to WWE's "Main Event" show.

Shelton Benjamin is a proven commodity with almost 20 years of main roster experience. He has shown he can work well in either a tag team or as a singles act. He can also work as either a heel or babyface and has the sort of presence that would enable him to thrive in the main event scene.

On the other hand, Cedric Alexander doesn't have the same depth as Benjamin from a character standpoint, but he has a fair amount of experience given his work in other promotions. His promo skills aren't as good as they could be, but he is a very good hand from an in-ring standpoint.

Either talent could easily be inserted into a meaningful WWE Raw storyline.

#3. T-Bar should be used more

WWE Raw Superstar T-Bar

Dominik Dijakovik showed a good amount of potential when he was a member of the NXT roster, as well as when he worked with other promotions. For one reason or another, he just hasn't taken off since joining the main roster.

First, he was positioned as a key member of the ill-fated "Retribution" faction on WWE Raw, which never really took off. Since then, the creative team hasn't figured out a role he would excel in.

Given his size and body type, one would think that he easily fits the mold for a RAW Superstar. Time will tell if WWE's creative team can come up with the tools to help him succeed.

#2. Apollo Crews has uptapped potential

Apollo Crews could be used more

In 2021, it appeared that things were looking up for Apollo Crews, as he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship, was repackaged as a heel and paired with Commander Azeez.

Since losing the title, he has largely been trending down, either participating in brief matches with no storylines or being relegated to the role of a jobber.

Similar to T-Bar, Crews has the presence to be more prominent than he is. His heel persona was compelling, showing that he had the ability to evolve. If the WWE Raw creative team is looking for talent to push, he should be considered close to the top of the list.

#1. Finn Balor is very underutilized

Finn Balor has proven successful as a prominent talent

Topping the list is Finn Balor, who excelled in NXT's main event scene and has had some brief stints at the top of the card where he has done very well.

For one reason or another, WWE Raw hasn't booked him in a prominent role consistently. He is currently the WWE United States Champion, but over the past several weeks, he has lost brief non-title matches to Theory and has shown no signs of being part of a prominent storyline.

For Balor, it might be worth considering another promotion when it is time to renew his contract, as he is far too talented to be so underutilized at this stage of his career.

