WWE SmackDown boasts a roster packed with talent, but many of its superstars could be utilized better. The blue brand has found its home on network television and features some of the top stars in the business, but not all of them have realized their potential.

With RAW, there are a number of very good talents that don't get the time on television that they should and need. In the case of SmackDown, the booking itself is the problem. They're either in storylines that are not interesting or are presented as characters that do not get the best use out of their abilities.

With two hours of weekly television, it can be difficult to give everyone their equal share; however, there should be a way to avoid telling the same stories each week.

In this article, we'll explore 5 underutilized superstars on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Madcap Moss needs a Smackdown makeover

Riddick Moss has shown that he has a lot of range. While he broke away from Happy Corbin, fans were excited not only to see him showcase his talent as a singles act, but also because he would hopefully move away from the "Madcap" character.

Unfortunately, that hasn't happened yet, as even in his current feud with Corbin, he is still telling bad jokes and using his high-pitched laugh. As a result, he is not used to his full potential, and this strategy by WWE is hindering him from fully getting over with fans.

Hopefully, once his feud with Corbin is over, Moss can evolve into a character more suitable for his skillset.

#4. Ricochet could be used better on SmackDown

The Intercontinental Championship should be featured more

In this instance, it is less about Ricochet being featured prominently and more about WWE doing the work to make their secondary championships credible. Since winning the title, Ricochet has been on the losing end of several non-title matches and isn't currently involved in a meaningful storyline.

If WWE wants more out of the title on SmackDown, Ricochet is the right performer to launch that effort. However, The One and Only will have to be given a more prominent role on the blue brand.

#3. Butch needs a re-do

The former Pete Dunne needs to be repackaged

In 2018, Pete Dunne was arguably one of the most promising stars across the NXT brands. In 2022, he transitioned to the main roster and debuted as Butch, a stereotypical partner to Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

Thus far, Butch has shown that he is a talented performer, but the act has not gotten over well. The blue brand would be much better served to tap into the version of Dunne that was successful on other brands.

Not only would the fans be more receptive to the Pete Dunne of old, but it would set up some interesting and compelling feuds, which the brand currently needs.

#2. Angel Garza should be a singles SmackDown star

Angel Garza has potential to be a singles act

Smackdown appears to want to do something with Garza by teaming him with his cousin Humberto Carrillo; however, with the tag team division being somewhat depleted, the team hasn't been featured in stories beyond random tag matches.

Garza has shown a personality and the ability to perform as a character beyond what WWE is asking him to do. And given that the brand wants to market to the Latin American/Hispanic market, Garza could serve that role nicely either as a babyface or a heel.

#1. Sami Zayn should move away from comedy

Sami Zayn is used prominently, but could be presented more seriously

Sami Zayn is highly utilized on SmackDown, but oftentimes it's in a comedy role. While he gives his best effort in everything he does, it would be great to see him re-positioned as a character that is a bit more serious in the right circumstances.

Zayn has proven himself fully capable of playing a vicious heel and has the wrestling acumen to back up his personality change in the ring. And when the time is right, he can be switched and be successful as a babyface, as has been proven in the past.

