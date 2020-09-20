5 under-utilised WWE Superstars who deserve a world title run

What do you require to become a main eventer in WWE? While there are numerous parameters, one would imagine promo prowess, physical stature and wrestling acumen are a must. The folly is to think that ticking all the boxes guarantees a successful career in WWE.

There have been instances where a promising superstar has been pushed to the moon one week, while being utterly buried the next. What’s worse is when a talented superstar works hard to connect with the WWE Universe, only to have their momentum trampled by the management for obscure reasons.

This doesn't stop the fans from continuing to back their favourite wrestler, even when they are used as jobbers to more ‘capable’ superstars. Sometimes the fans' voices have been heard, like for Daniel Bryan’s fairy-tale road to Wrestlemania 30. Other times, their voices are blatantly ignored like how roars of ‘Rusev Day!’ chants fell on deaf ears.

In the following article, find five superstars who have time and again displayed that they belong in the main event title picture, but so far haven't been used to their potential.

#5 Cesaro - Future WWE world champion?

Cesaro takes the 345lb Khali for a swing [PC: YouTube.com]

Rightly referred to as "pound for pound the strongest man in WWE," Cesaro never had a hard time connecting with the crowd. With a captivating offence which includes the Cesaro Swing, seamless uppercuts and feats of strength that defy logic, he immediately became a must-see performer.

That is until Vince McMahon felt he lacks "charisma." He was last given a singles feud during the "Best of 7" series against Sheamus in 2016, after which they were immediately paired up to form the Bar. Even when Sheamus was ruled out due to an injury, Cesaro was hastily booked as one of Sami Zayn’s henchmen. He has remained a tag team wrestler since.

Diehard fans can still be seen packing together to form the "Cesaro Section" in the crowd, advocating a push for the Swiss Superman. While his WWE career has not been lacklustre in any sense, it will always be looked at as a missed opportunity to create a mega-star.